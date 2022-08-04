With cancer diagnosis, Simony receives support from her children and family

After announcing the diagnosis of bowel cancer, Simony, 46, received a tribute from her son, MC Ryan, 20. The singer said he would trade places with his mother if possible.

In the publication about the disease on Instagram, the young man left an affectionate text for his mother. “My light, my love, if I could I would trade places with you, you know everything.” In addition to Ryan, the singer received support from other family members.

Then the singer stated that he loves his mother very much and will be by her side for whatever is needed. “Well, I love you very much and you know that I will always be here by your side. You are very strong and you are a warrior, who will save many lives”, he said.

The young man continued: “We are going to fight in these months that victory is already certain. I love you”, he concluded. The singer replied and said: “We already know, right son, that victory is super certain. I love you, thank you”.

Aysha Benelli, also Simony’s daughter, wrote: “It’s going to work and it’s all worked out, mom. We are with you until the end. You are strong and you will win this battle more. I love you forever.”

The singer’s boyfriend, Felipe Rodriguez, also left a message of affection for his beloved. “Let’s go with faith in this battle! Your victory is certain”. The singer replied, “I love you. Thank you for not letting go of my hand.”

In addition to the children and current boyfriend, Simony’s ex-husband, Afro-X, also comforted the singer and said he will root for her healing. “We are with you, warrior. Through faith in God we already believe in the miracle, be strong as you always were. We are here in prayers, positivity and hope for your healing. Yours and your family need you. This phase will pass and soon it will give us great news,” he said.

Diagnosis

Today, the singer turned to Instagram to share with fans that she has cancer. She discovered the squamous cell tumor in the lower part of the intestine while having a colonoscopy to investigate a tongue in the groin area.

In a video posted on the social network, she asks fans not to worry: “I never got into a fight not to win. Never, I’m really strong. I’m excited to start this chemo”.

She will undergo treatment at HCor, in São Paulo, over the next six months. Simony says that she has already explained the situation to her children, and warned of the importance of performing routine exams:

“Colonoscopy is very important, I didn’t even know we needed to do it from the age of 45. He emphasizes this well: it needs to be in your check-up every year.”

In the video, the doctor responsible for the treatment says that this type of cancer is curable in most cases, and Simony adds: “And it won’t be different for me, because I’m ready for this fight.”

MC Ryan says Simony is very strong and will save lives Image: Playback/Instagram