With Dorival, Flamengo duo David Luiz/Léo Pereira only conceded one goal and are undefeated | Flamengo

In the 2-0 victory over Corinthians, on Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, in Libertadores, David Luiz and Léo Pereira played together for the fifth game as starters, and maintained their excellent average. Now, since the arrival of Dorival Júnior, there are four games without conceding a goal – an average of 0.2 per game.

The only one in which the duo was leaked was in the 7-1 rout over Tolima. David Luiz and Léo Pereira, currently the holders, have been used more in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores matches. For the Brazilian, they entered the field together with Dorival in just one opportunity.

The coach believes that the team has found a “comfortable” way of playing, and that good defensive performance has a contribution from all players.

– When the three players in front are aggressive in combat, the team suffers much less in defense. It is the commitment of everyone who enters and fulfills the role of whoever was there. The team found a way to play and is comfortable – analyzed Dorival.

The matches of the duo David Luiz/Léo Pereira with Dorival:

Flamengo 1 x 7 Tolima – Libertadores

Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-MG – Copa do Brasil

Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth – Brazilian

Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico – Copa do Brasil

Corinthians 2 x 0 Flamengo – Libertadores

Flamengo returns to the field next Saturday, at 8:30 pm, to face São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian. The return game against Corinthians, for Libertadores, will be next Tuesday, at Maracanã. David Luiz is hanging.

