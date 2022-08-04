With profitBanks can fulfill claims for real increase and bigger readjustment in tickets

At the table with Fenaban this Wednesday 3rd, which started the debates on the claims of the category for the economic clauses within the scope of the Unified National Campaign for Bank Employees 2022 (salary campaign), the National Command of Bank Employees demanded a real increase and greater readjustment in the VA and VR. Fenaban did not submit proposals. Bank representatives said they expected a clearer scenario on inflation (INPC) in July.

Bank workers are demanding a real increase of 5% in salaries, and a readjustment in tickets to offset the high inflation of foodstuffs, currently at 13.89%, almost 2 percentage points higher than the general inflation index, at 11.92%.

Representatives of the country’s most profitable sector said that bank employees’ remuneration is above the average for Brazilian workers. Although no readjustment proposal was submitted, the annual per capita compensation of the Executive Board of the largest banks is expected to reach R$ 8.9 million per director in 2022, an increase of 11.1% compared to 2021 and 132 times higher than the annual remuneration of the clerk function (salary, 13th, vacation, tickets, PLR).

The behavior of the average remuneration of bank employees added to the reduction of employment in the category led to a drop in the real salary mass of the sector of 20% since 2014. We need to reverse this situation! #BoraGanharThisGame — Ivone Silva (@ivonesilva) August 3, 2022

“The campaign doesn’t end until we resolve the workers’ readjustment, this includes salary, VA and VR readjustment and PLR. Banks get rich every month, charging customers ridiculous interest rates. In the last 12 months, credit card revolving credit rose 56%, non-consigned personal credit rose 43% and overdraft 26%. The interest rates on these lines are 355% per annum, 83% per annum and 133% per annum, respectively. The result is an increase in household indebtedness, which reached 52.6% of income accumulated in 12 months and the monthly commitment of debt with the financial sector reached 28% of household income.” Ivone Silva, president of the Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region and one of the coordinators of the National Bank Employees Command.

“In the consultation carried out with bank employees across the country, 92% highlighted the real increase as a priority, 61% wanted a differentiated readjustment in VA and VR and 58% wanted an increase in PLR”, he added.

Since 2017, bank personnel expenses have fallen by 15% in real terms. Today these expenses are at a lower level than in 2010. Banks can pay bank employees better. #BoraGanharThisGame — Neiva Ribeiro (@NeivaMrs) August 3, 2022

In this, which was the seventh negotiation round of the National Banking Campaign, the Comando highlighted at the table that the net income of the largest banks in Brazil grew 190% above inflation between 2003 and 2021, reaching R$ 110 billion this last year.

In the first quarter of 2022 alone, the combined profit of the 5 largest banks in the country (Itaú, Bradesco, Santander, BB and Caixa) grew 15.4%, reaching R$ 27.6 billion. And, with bank fees alone, these five banks raised BRL 143.4 billion in 2021, which is enough to cover 138% of their total personnel expenses.

Brazilian banks are also highly profitable. The average profitability of banks since 2003 is always well above inflation: in the last 5 years it has been, on average, 3.2 times higher.

In 2021, the profitability of the largest banks in Brazil was almost 5 percentage points above the profitability of the largest banks in the US. This has to do with the fact that Brazil had the 3rd largest banking spread in the world in 2021, 20 percentage points above the average for Latin America and the Caribbean.

food inflation

The Command also presented other data that justify the claims for readjustment of food and meal vouchers:

Food at home rose 16% in twelve months, with some basic products rising sharply, such as carrots (86%), tomatoes (66%), coffee (62%), milk (37%), beans (30%) , soybean oil (30%), egg (19%);

The Basic Basket calculated by Dieese is R$ 777.01 in the city of São Paulo, and has a variation of 24% in a year, 50% since the beginning of the pandemic and 77% since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government. The basic food basket is 21% above the food allowance for the category (R$ 644.44)

Out-of-home food inflation changed by 6.82% in 12 months; the average value of the meal away from home in Brazil is R$ 40.64 and in the Southeast region, where 60% of the banking category is, the average value is R$ 42.83. It is, therefore, above the meal ticket of the category, today at 41.92.

next table

The next table will be on Monday 8, and will continue the debate on economic clauses. It was agreed that the eighth round will discuss PLR.

See how the previous rounds went:

Learn all about the 2022 Banking Campaign

We are in phase 4 of the Campaign, watch the video: