With the help of a singer, Gusttavo Lima recovers a necklace ‘stolen’ by a fan: “I’m already delivering”

After having necklace “stolen” by fan, singer Gusttavo Lima recovers the item after looking for Karol Sampaio

The singer Gusttavo Lima in addition to having many hits interpreted in his voice, draws attention for accessories used in his shows. And this time, in São Luís do Maranhão, the singer was surprised by a fan, who ‘stole’ his necklace.

The case went viral on social media, but it didn’t sound like evil. The singer even impressed many people for his calmness and for not having reacted because he was surrounded by his security guards at the time of the ‘theft’. The fan asked the singer Karol Sampaio for help to get the necklace delivered.

“I arrived here and I’m already delivering here to Gusttavo Li’s teambut the blessed necklace. Case closed, done, closed “, she said while showing the chain. Finally, the singer explains that the fan had no intention of ripping the necklace off.

“I wasn’t feeling well with that necklace and the whole situation” he added. Finally, singer Gusttavo Lima ended up following his schedule and so far has not commented on the case.