With the new interest rate, see when the savings are worth it – News

THE new base interest rate, of 13.75% per year, released this Wednesday (03) after the closing of the Copom meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee of the BC (Central Bank), directly influences credit and investment operations. With the 0.5 percentage point increase in the Selic, savings become a more advantageous investment than funds and other fixed income investments in two situations, differently from what happens normally, when it has lower income.

However, investment funds have not lost their attractiveness, explains Miguel José Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of Economic Studies and Research at Anefac (National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives). “They beat savings in most situations. Savings accounts only get more interesting on funds whose management fees are higher than 2.50% a year,” he says.

This is because savings income (TR + 6.17% per year), in addition to being guaranteed by law, is not subject to any taxation. The TR is the Referential Rate, calculated by the BC using the weighted and adjusted average of interest paid on government bonds linked to the Selic rate. The calculation is a bit complicated, but it can be done with the Citizen Calculator, on the Central Bank website.

Unlike savings, income from fixed income funds is subject to income tax. “This taxation is higher the shorter the redemption period, and there is also an administration fee charged by banks”, says Oliveira. He explains that the cost of this fee is between 0.50% and 3% per year, which is a standard in the financial system.





Simulation

The shorter the application redemption period, if the administration fee charged by the bank is high (greater than 2.50% per year), the greater advantage the savings will have over the funds. “Savings lose to funds with management fees lower than 2.50% per year”, analyzes the director of Anefac.

To reach this conclusion, Oliveira made a simulation, in which he compares the monthly net income of a fixed income fund and that of savings. It considers the interest rate of 13.75% per year, the Income Tax calculated according to the application’s redemption period, and the collection of bank administration fees. It also takes into account the following periods in which the money is invested: up to 6 months; between 6 months and 1 year; between 1 year and 2 years; and above 2 years.

With the Selic rate of 13.75% per year, savings accounts will have a monthly income of 0.62% per month, corresponding to 6.17% per year + TR.

Regarding investment funds, if the bank’s management fee is between 0.5% and less than 2.50%, savings are not worth it, because the fund’s monthly income will always be greater than 0.62% , irrespective of the period in which the money is invested.

When the rate is 2.50%, only investments with redemptions made in up to 6 months will have the fund’s yield equal to that of savings, of 0.62% per month.

If the administration fee charged by the bank is 3.0%, savings with redemption periods of up to 6 months and from 6 months to 1 year are more advantageous. In these two situations, the funds would have lower yields, of 0.57% and 0.60%, respectively.





To facilitate understanding, Oliveira shows how a financial investment of BRL 10,000 in a 12-month period would look like, considering the Selic rate stable at 13.75% per year:



Investment/adm fee interest/year yield final value

Savings / 0% 7.70% – BRL 770 – BRL 10,770

Fund / 0.5% per year 10.43% – BRL 1,043 – BRL 11,043

Fund / 1% per year 9.77% – BRL 977 – BRL 10,977

Fund / 1.5% per year 9.25% – BRL 925 – BRL 10,925

Fund / 2% per year 8.60% – BRL 860 – BRL 10,860

Fund / 2.5% per year 7.96% – BRL 796 – BRL 10,796

Fund / 3% per year 7.44% – BRL 744 – BRL 10,744

As can be seen above, investment in savings would yield 7.70% per year, accumulating R$ 770, which would total R$ 10,770 invested in 12 months.

In an investment fund with a management fee of 0.5% per year, the investor would have a yield of 10.43%, accumulating a value of R$1,043, reaching a total of R$11,043 in the same period.

If the investment fund rate is 1% per year, the yield drops a little, to 9.77% per year, which gives an accumulated value of R$977, and R$10,977 in total, at the end of the 12 months. With a management fee of 1.5%, the accumulated income would be R$925 (9.25% per year), totaling R$10,925.

An investment fund with a management fee of 2% would provide the investor with an income of R$860 (8.60% per year), with a total investment of R$10,860. Finally, if the management fee charged by the bank is 3% per year, the accumulated income is R$744 (7.44% per year), totaling R$10,744.

Thus, savings accounts, with a yield of 7.70% per year, have an advantage over the investment fund with a management fee of 3%, which would yield 7.44% per year.

“Considering an investment in CDB, the investor would have to obtain an interest rate of about 85% of the CDI to achieve the same gain as savings, since investments in CDB pay IR, according to the application’s redemption term” , says Oliveira.



