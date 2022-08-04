Woman cries after finding lost dog for eight years; video

After eight long years, a woman from Florida (Southeast USA) finally found her best friend who had been lost. The event took place in Fort Myers and, after the long search, the tutor declared to the press: “We never stopped looking for him”.

Photo: Dogs Online/Play

Harley, a pit bull as a puppy, left the house and went to play in the nearby woods when he disappeared in February 2014. Betsy Dehaan, the owner, searched the entire neighborhood, posted posters on nearby posts and mobilized all relatives and friends for the search. Betsy also turned to social media in an attempt to locate Harley.

According to the website Dogs Online, the reunion happened when Angie Bray, who also lives in Florida, found a dog in terrible condition. The pitbull had the same coat as Harley, but was hungry and malnourished. You could see the ribs sticking out beneath the skin.

Angie later said that seeing the dog so badly treated made her want to cry. The look on the animal, however, was strangely familiar. The woman was able to identify the dog she had seen on the internet, believed to be lost and with a distressed family trying to find it for several years. At the hospital, the identification microchip was finally located.

Alarmed by the phone call, Betsy couldn’t help but think it might be another prank call, among the many she’d received in those eight years of waiting and apprehension. But hope was quickly reborn.

Betsy returned the call to speak to hospital staff. The doctor in charge confirmed that the dog had been rescued and, according to the microchip data, the identification was clear. She then had no doubts, got in the car and faced a journey of 1600 km to find the puppy again.