workers can withdraw BRL 3,900 in August

Workers born in August, be aware: it is possible to withdraw up to R$ 3.9 thousand from your Guarantee Fund, the so-called FGTS. This is possible from the FGTS anniversary withdrawal, a type of withdrawal that releases part of the balance available in your fund every year. And this withdrawal is always made in the month of your birthday. So, to find out more about who is entitled to withdraw the R$ 3,900, check out more below.

FGTS: workers can withdraw up to BRL 3,900 in August

Thus, the first point about the birthday withdrawal is that you must request this modality. By doing this, you are entitled to part of the FGTS every year. But, on the other hand, it also loses the right to withdrawal withdrawal, in case of dismissal without just cause.

So, if you want to be a fan of the anniversary withdrawal, you must express your interest through Caixa Econômica Federal. You can do this on the institution’s website, through Internet Banking or even through the FGTS app. But, attention: you must adhere to the modality until the last working day of the month in which you have a birthday. You will then have up to three months to withdraw the money.

So, as for the values, it all depends on the balance you have in your FGTS accounts. In addition, you may receive an additional installment according to the available balance range. In this sense, it is possible to receive up to R$ 2,900, in the case of workers with a balance above R$ 20 thousand.

Finally, this same group born in August may also be entitled to R$ 1,000 of the extraordinary withdrawal, if they have not yet withdrawn the amount. Therefore, the total amount you can receive is R$3,900.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com