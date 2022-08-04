“You can leave now, this month”

With just a few months away from Corinthias, Willian may be leaving the São Paulo club in the coming days, as the European football window is still open for transfers. From contract until December 2023, the player’s staff denies that there are proposals, although Vampeta guarantees that the player wants to leave Brazil.

According to Vampeta, in an interview with ‘Jovem Pan’, Willian may be leaving Corinthians in the coming days, heading to European football. The former player guarantees that there are proposals on the table of the Timão player, who no longer wants to play in Brazilian lands.

“Willian has proposals from Europe and doesn’t want to stay (in Brazil) anymore. He can leave now this month, until August 15th (when the transfer window closes). They arrived for me, people who know the family and walk in the middle. from Corinthians”said.

Months ago, major sources raised the strong rumor that Willian was thinking about leaving Corinthians for European football. However, it was all just rumors, and the player continued wearing the colors of the São Paulo giant. The player’s staff, amid Vampeta’s speech, denied the player that there are proposals for Willian.

William

In Europe, Willian lived a great phase with the colors of Chelsea, being considered one of the best players in the Premier League in the face of his great time with the Blues. Already, at Arsenal, the passage was not so remarkable.