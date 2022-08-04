“You can leave until the 15th”; Vampeta ‘loose’ that holder does not want to stay at Corinthians and destination must be Europe

Jovem Pan commentator brought news from the Timão market this Wednesday. Officially, the Club denies the origin of the information

O Corinthians suffered a considerable blow last Wednesday (2) when being defeated by Flamengo by 2 to 0 in the heart of Neo Química Arena by Libertadores. The superiority of the Carioca team was impressed against Vítor Pereira’s squad, which could not count on William last minute. Shirt 10 felt a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh.

Before and after the Libertadores first leg, fans and sports journalists did not spare the absence of Timão’s ace, who still hasn’t had a good streak of games in 2022. Almost hampered by injuries. In the program “Beat Ready” this Wednesday (3), the former player Vampeta released a controversial information about the attacker.

The commentator of Young pan revealed that Willian wants to leave Timão and would already have proposals from European football. It is worth emphasizing that Corinthians officially denies it, as well as the number 10 staff.

“Willian has proposals from Europe and doesn’t want to stay anymore. He can leave now this month, until August 15th (when the transfer window closes). released Vampetawhich has great identification with Alvinegro.

The striker had already been playing with pain and protection in his right shoulder since he suffered a dislocation in the first leg against Boca Juniors, in Libertadores. Willian played like this in Corinthians’ last four matches, including against Botafogo, when he felt discomfort in his thigh during the 30 minutes he was on the field.