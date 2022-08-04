Young Pan copies Andréia Sadi’s program to try to contain shame on Ibope

Adjustments are already being made in the air, and more are planned to happen over the next few days.

support the 247

ICL

247 – To try to face and grow in the audience against Estúdio i, presented by Andréia Sadi on GloboNews, Jovem Pan will copy its main competitor. The afternoon’s Headline News, shown from 2 pm to 3 pm, will have a more conversational style and a strong content of investigation of the facts of the day. Adjustments are already being made in the air, and more are planned to happen over the next few days. The report is from the TV News portal.

The objective is to approach the language that Andréia Sadi adopted at Estúdio i so that the public most identified with Jovem Pan’s editorial line does not change channels. Since its debut in June, Sadi has not rarely managed to be the most watched program on the Globo news channel’s programming.

Its indexes are between 0.8 and 1.1 points in the Ibope PNT of pay TV. On Thursday of last week (28), for example, in the confrontation between Estúdio i and Headline News, GloboNews reached 1.2 point, while Jovem Pan and CNN Brasil had only 0.1. Such a big difference made Jovem Pan want to react on schedule and try a new format to avoid another embarrassment.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In the project, according to Notícias da TV, presenter Cláudia Barthel, ex-RedeTV!, Globo and Manchete, will call reporters with exclusive findings and talk to the public about hot facts. She will also bring first-hand findings throughout the paper.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

As Cláudia is a more classic anchor and does not have the investigation as her strong point, the Jovem Pan production team and the reporters are the ones who go after it. Another point is politics. The afternoon’s Headline News will be very focused on information about the backstage of Brasília, as is Estúdio i today.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.