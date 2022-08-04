Zeca Pagodinho’s composer dies after gunshots in RJ

Composer Fernando Alberto da Silva, known as Fernando Magarça, was shot dead this afternoon on Avenida Dom João VI, in Santa Cruz, in the west of Rio de Janeiro. The information was given by G1 and confirmed by splash.

The Military Police of the 27th BPM (Santa Cruz) was called to attend to a firearm shooting occurrence in the Guaratiba neighborhood, but upon arrival at the scene, they found the 53-year-old sambista already lifeless next to a passenger vehicle.

Fernando Magarça was known in the samba world for having written songs for famous singers such as Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Xand de Pilares, Dudu Nobre, among other names, and also served as president of the Brazilian Society of Authors, Composers and Music Writers ( SBACEM).

In contact with splashrepresentatives of the copyright company sent a note in which they were shocked by the news of the artist’s death and wished his family members strength.

“We are all at SBACEM dismayed and saddened by the news of the death of Composer and President Fernando Magarça, which took everyone by surprise. We live in a city with high levels of violence and a constant feeling of insecurity, but we hope that public authorities can clarify what happened. Our feelings are with Fernando Magarça’s family and friends in this moment of grief and pain”, says the statement.

splash contacted the Civil Police and the Fire Department to gather new information about the death of the sambista. As soon as there are updates to the case, the text will be updated.