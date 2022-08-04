Zilu discovers disease and sees part of the body paralyze: Problems

According to the artist, your spine is locked

In 2014, Zilu dealt with one of the worst phases of his life: the divorce with Zeze Di Camargo. However, she never got carried away by scandals and remained focused on her career.

In this way, the socialite moved on and lives the best outcome in the United States with her boyfriend, Antonio Casagrande.

Active on social media, the artist confessed that she went through a complicated period in her health last Friday, 29.

That’s because, Zilu was not feeling well and explained the sudden disappearance on the platform.

Honestly, the artist confessed that her hands were very sore. “Hi my loves, good morning. I’m half gone, right, my hand is still swollen”she began.

In the sequence, the ex-wife of Zezé Di Camargo revealed that she has already had problems in her hand due to an illness.

“I had some problems in hand. I had cystitis last week”she said, who confessed with her paralyzed column:

“This week I have a tight back, it’s getting better and next week I’ll be back to working out”confirmed Zilu.

ARTIST SPEAKS ABOUT DAUGHTER RELATIONSHIP

And speaking of Zilu’s intimate life, she was recently exposed in the scandalous separation of the heiress, Vanessawith Marcus Buaiz.

In short, the artist was not at all happy to learn that her daughter had resumed her relationship with Dolabella data after divorce.

According to Léo Dias, from “Metrópoles”, the socialite would have called the actor a “trash”.

That’s because, at the time they dated for the first time, in 2002, the actor cheated on Wanessa Camargo numerous times.

TALK ABOUT SEPARATION

In addition, at another time, Zilu opened up what she thinks about the separation of Wanessa and Marcus Buaiz when asked in her question box.

“A divorce is always sad, especially when we have kids involved. I faced an extremely painful divorce that was publicly exposed! Nobody is happy with a divorce.” said the famous, who continued:

“But time always puts everything in its place! Only those who go through a divorce know what I’m talking about! And my wish is to see everyone happy.” stated the ex-wife of Zezé Di Camargo.