🚨 iPhone 12 gets BIG discount at Magazine Luiza

The iPhone 12 is Apple’s cell phone with excellent cost-benefit to buy in 2022. Taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current offer and with the Canaltech exclusive discount coupon It is possible to take advantage of all the main novelties that the brand has brought to its line of smartphones for an excellent price. It is worth checking out and guaranteeing your new iPhone 12 on offer.

About iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch screen with OLED technology, which provides more vivid colors than the old LED panels used by Apple in previous generations of the smartphone. It also marks the beginning of a new era in the company’s cellphone design, with a straighter finish on the sides. It also supports 5G technology and is water resistant.

On the part of the cameras, the device has a dual set at the back that captures 27% more light than the previous generation, the iPhone 11. The post-processing of the images has also been improved, and now delivers even better results when balancing the elements in the scene. . The improved sensor also now allows you to capture videos with HDR technology, which contains more detail, especially in dark areas.

The processor present in all iPhone 12 models is Apple’s A14 Bionic. According to the company, it has a 50% faster CPU than previous models, as well as being the first smartphone chip to use the 5nm manufacturing process. This means that it is more powerful and consumes less battery than the company’s other chipsets. It’s the high performance you can expect from a new iPhone, and it’s going to go fast for years to come.

