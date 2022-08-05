4 foods to exclude from your diet

It’s very common to talk to people about diet and food control and hear things like: “I love food and I’m not going to stop eating to lose weight” or “wow, I didn’t know it was bad”. However, the harms of these foods go far beyond aesthetics and can pose a threat to health. Therefore, it is important that you see a list with the 4 foods you should exclude from your diet.

4 foods to remove from your diet

Nowadays all the media and information vehicles transmit different news, including what is healthy or not for our food. Also, with the advent of technology, searching the internet has become a very easy way to acquire information. So today we bring you a list containing four foods that should be ideal to remove from your diet. Check out these items below and why they are so harmful to our health.

1. Margarine

Margarine is the result of a highly industrialized and ultra-processed process. Basically, what you get from this process is trans fat. As we know, a food rich in trans fat is bad for health and the focus of cardiovascular diseases.

2. Soda

In addition to being a very acidic drink, a can of soda contains an average of 10 teaspoons of sugar, 150 kcal, 30 to 55 mg of caffeine and is rich in artificial colors and sulfites. This information alone should make you reconsider your consumption.

3. Hot dog

Sodium nitrite, a carcinogen linked to conditions like leukemia in children and brain tumors in babies, is a component found in both hot dogs and bacon. Its consumption and that of other processed meats can increase the risk of pancreatic cancer by 67%.

4. Bacon

Nutritionists say that daily consumption of processed meats, such as bacon, can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Additionally, a Columbia University study found that consuming 14 servings of bacon a month can impair lung function and increase the risk of heart-related diseases.