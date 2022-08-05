45-year-old woman ruptures aorta and nearly dies after orgasm

A 45-year-old woman from Mississippi, USA, nearly died after having an orgasm. According to doctors at Merit Health Wesley Hospital, the patient suffered a leak in her aorta – the main artery in the human body – during the climax of sex with her husband.

The case was detailed by the team responsible for caring for the woman, whose name was not identified, in an article published last Thursday (28/7) in the American Journal of Case Reports.

When she arrived at the emergency room, the patient had high blood pressure, 220/140mmHg, and said she felt a popping in her chest during sexual intercourse, accompanied by sudden and unbearable pain.

Doctors found an intramural aortic hematoma, a serious phenomenon related to acute aortic syndrome (ASA), a condition never described in the medical literature in female patients during intercourse, according to the team.

SAA is a serious phenomenon that occurs when the aorta ruptures, causing blood to flow into a false canal. If not recognized and treated immediately, it can cause serious complications and lead to death.

The American has a history of hypertension with medication use and has been a smoker for 17 years. She said she currently smokes between six and seven cigarettes a day. High blood pressure, along with a rapid heartbeat during sex, may have led to the aortic leakage.

She was given pain-relieving morphine, rated at the highest level, and blood pressure medication, and was discharged three days later.

