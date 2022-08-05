5 reasons to watch Brad Pitt’s new movie

A train departs Tokyo, Japan, and carries passengers with unusual stories. Along the way, travelers’ fates intersect, in a plot filled with suspense, action and many, many jokes. “Bullet Train”, a new feature starring Brad Pitt, features the Hollywood star as the hitman Ladybug (Ladybug).

Despite making a damnable living, he is an unlucky, almost Zen-like guy who tries to complete his goals as peacefully as possible. However, when he is recruited for a new job, he realizes that things have gotten out of hand: Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a direct collision course with lethal adversaries from all over the globe.

The production is based on the book “Maria Beetle”, by Japanese writer Kotaro Isaka. Directed by David Leitch, a filmmaker who, interestingly, has acted as Brad Pitt’s stunt double in past films, “Bullet Train” still features Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Bad Bunny in the cast.

The film hit theaters in Brazil yesterday. We separate five reasons to watch the film on the big screen — and have a lot of fun:

Tailored actions

Brad Pitt recently revealed that his retirement as an actor would be close to happening. He even set a deadline, which he would end in less than a year, but ended up reversing the declaration.

With 58 years of life and a more than consolidated career, Pitt delivers one of his most honest, unpretentious and light works, in addition to performing almost all the action scenes without the help of stuntmen – maybe, that’s why it’s so nice to watch to his performance on stage.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree, who form the duo Tangerina and Limão, stand out as they entertain, thrill and take the audience’s breath away in the moments when they work together.

Bad Bunny plays Lobo in ‘Bullet Train’ Image: Disclosure/Scott Garfield

unique references

David Leitch also directed “Deadpool 2” (2018), and the character’s characteristic “non-sense” humor, with hints of violence, is more than present in “Bullet Train”.

Tarantino’s sangria and gore, as well as his beloved non-linear storytelling, are hallmarks of the film, and Leitch certainly admires his co-worker’s track record. The homogeneous playfulness of the feature even references the writings of Agatha Christie and the animated series “Thomas and His Friends” in an assertive way – as unusual as this may seem.

Immersive tour of the big screen

When it comes to a comedy, it is obvious that hyperbole, excesses and caricatured adaptations mark most of the dialogues and scenarios of the production. However, even so, Leitch was able to transport the viewer inside a Japanese bullet train with a certain realistic rigor: luxurious accommodations and stylized carriages are there, filling the canvas with a very pleasing aesthetic and photography.

During the research carried out by Leitch and his team, they observed a train with the theme of “Pokémon”, famous for Japanese animations and video games. From there, the production built a wagon especially for Momomon, a mascot inspired by the little monsters and created for the film. Even before its debut in theaters, the character’s official profile already has more than 200,000 likes on Tik Tok.

nostalgic soundtrack

Bee Gees, Bonnie Tyler and other pop icons help the film flesh out its own unique style. The songs “Stayin’ Alive” and “Holding Out For A Hero” get versions in other languages, such as Spanish and Japanese, and set the pace of some of the most important scenes in the plot.

Special participations

Obviously, we’ll avoid spoilers here, but the surprise appearances of “Bullet Train” are a separate chapter of the film.

With names that marked the careers of Leitch and Pitt, fans of the duo will be surprised more than once. To assess the weight of such participations, Keanu Reeves (who worked with Leitch on “John Wick”) was almost one of those present in the feature – and we guarantee: whoever actually appears, is up to the star of “Matrix”.

"Bullet Train" hits theaters this Thursday, and tickets for the feature are now available.