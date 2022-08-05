5G in São Paulo: users complain of oscillating signal on the first day of the new technology in the capital | Sao Paulo

Residents of São Paulo complained this Thursday (4) on the social networks of 5G main band signal oscillations in São Paulo.

The activation of the antennas in the 5G main band in São Paulo, this Thursday, focused on the central region and the South Zone. In a test in the early afternoon of this Thursday, reporters from g1 were able to connect to the fastest network only in the Avenida Paulista region.

On Twitter, some residents of the capital said they managed to find a signal with good speed around the road. Others, however, complained that, even in the region, the speed was lower to what is established for the main range of 5G.

In addition, users from other regions of the city complained about the bad signal in places like Mooca and Tatuapé, in the East Zone. In Pinheiros, in the West Zone, there were also complaints of weak signal in some operators.

See where the 5G antennas are

O g1 prepared a map of the stations, based on data provided by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel); see below.

UNDERSTAND: ‘pure’ 5G connection is still for few

São Paulo is the city in Brazil with the most mobile phone lines (27.7 million) and the state has the largest number of cell phones (77.6 million).

But the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the range (Gaispi) estimates that, at this first moment, the capital will have only 25% of the urban area with 5G coverage.

According to Anatel, 1,378 transmission antennas should come into operation this Thursday, triple the minimum necessary for the agency to allow activation in the 3.5 GHz band, the main one for 5G.

But the number is much lower than the 4,592 stations in other areas (4G, 3G) that exist in the capital of São Paulo.

The main point is to have a mobile phone that supports 5G: SEE THE LIST

For those who have it, the three largest telephone operators in the capital (Claro, TIM and Vivo) explain that it is not necessary to do anything to “activate” 5G: it comes into action automatically when the device is close to an antenna.

KNOW the types of 5G connections that exist

Will it cost more? Do you have to change SIM?

As for usage, companies have different rules and requirements. See what they say:

Claro calls the service 5G+ and informs that it will not be necessary to change the SIM card or purchase a new mobile data plan. The operator claims that it will have antennas in 52 districts of the capital of São Paulo.

Customers with the 4G chip already had access to 5G non-standalone (NSA)which began to be deployed by the operator at the end of 2021. In terms of speed, it offers the same experience as “pure” or “standalone” (SA) 5G, which is starting to be offered now.

But SA has a shorter response time: it’s the kind of 5G that, in the future, will make big advances like car-sharing.

Understand the difference between 5G SA and NSA

Both use the band that will be activated this Thursday, but the NSA also has another band, at 2.3 GHz, so it predominates in Brazil and in the world.

Specifically to access 5G SA with Vivo you will need to use a compatible chip with technology. The operator did not inform the price.

Customers will have access to both types of 5G for free, with no additional plan charges.

The operator claims that 5G will be in 54 districts of the capital. The points in the South and West zones of the capital of São Paulo are the ones with the greatest connectivity, especially in the region of Vila Olímpia, Itaim Bibi, Cidade Monções. On Avenida Paulista, the coverage area is at the height of Parque Trianon.

Who uses Tim too will need to activate a new planwhich will be released on August 18, to access “pure” 5G (SA). No need to change the chip. For access to 5G NSA there will be no extra charge, says the company.

This offer will have a package of 50GB of internet, game content included and will be free for 12 months after activation. This Thursday (4), the operator informed that it will offer the service in all neighborhoods of the capital of São Paulo, with the installation of 1,150 antennas by the end of August.