6 foods that cause inflammation in the body

Inflammation in our human body can happen naturally, as is the case when we are injured in some way or colds, but it’s not just that, huh? Some changes are caused by excesses in food, especially in the face of consumption of foods and drinks that are dangerous.

When the body alerts to inflammation

Some inflammatory processes in our organism or body are healthy, but only when they start from a mild cold or from the fact that we have injured a specific region, where the pathogen or blow provokes an inflammatory response. From this observation, the healing process soon begins.

Exercise also causes a transient inflammation, but it helps to build muscle mass.

The issue is that when inflammation persists, it becomes a “boiling flame”. If left unchecked, it can cause fatigue, damage healthy tissue, and lead to a host of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, autoimmune diseases, and even cancer.

According to Dr Ginger Hultin, a nutritionist at Seattle, inflammation progresses to chronic when there is an exaggerated consumption of some harmful foods. It’s the kind of thing that sparks a wake-up call for a general reassessment and quality of a healthier diet on a daily basis.

Let’s feed inflammatory drugs to reduce consumption

Grilled meat and processed meat products cooked at high temperatures contain heterocyclic amines (HCAs), which cause oxidation of fat and protein. When cooked over an open flame, they contain (PAHs). Processed meat has high levels of sodium nitrite, increasing the risk of gastric cancer.

For fried foods, the advice is never to use trans fats as they are prohibited, so opt for avocado oil or other variations and keep the temperature low.

Sugary foods and drinks, as well as packaged foods that are highly processed and highly refined carbohydrates are – for the most part – consumed freely, that is, without control. It is no wonder that they exceed the daily dosage, which quickly leads to the blood sugar level rising.

This triggers inflammation and obesity, which is chronic inflammation.

The various types of existing alcoholic beverages can even be anti-inflammatory, but if consumed in moderation. When their use is frequent, they induce inflammation in the intestine.

Healthy life without inflammation

Having quality of life is eating well and eating enough. All this, of course, combined with exercise. The result of this “way of life” is the removal of diseases, an improvement in mood, in addition to a good night’s sleep that will promote a greater disposition the next day.

The body thanks you for a balanced diet without excesses.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.