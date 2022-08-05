8 items for beverage connoisseurs

The beer is an absolute hit. One of the oldest drinks in the world and one of the most consumed too, ice cream is so famous that it has a date of its own.

International Beer Day was celebrated on August 5th. In 2013, however, the creators of the date changed it so that it always falls on the first Friday of August.

According to the advice of International Beer Day, the change occurred because on Fridays the bars are fuller. So the day of the week is more suitable.

In 2022, International Beer Day follows old and new traditions. After all, it remains on dear Friday and falls on August 5th. Perfect to welcome the weekend.

Are you a beer fan too? We have selected 8 items to have and enjoy the drink even more:

Set of 6 beer glasses – Nadir

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 68.00*

To make the meeting with friends at home more sophisticated and cozy, the beer glasses game cannot be missed. With 6 pieces of glass, this set is perfect for all types of beer. And not only for them, as it also combines with juices, water and various beverages.

Thermos cup with lid – Stanley

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 140.00 to BRL 314.73*

With a double wall vacuum insulator and an opener attached to the lid, the Stanley Cup is made from high quality materials that will keep your drink cold for much longer. It preserves the temperature of the drink for up to 4 hours. Enjoy your cold beer until the last sip.

Decorative frame for bottle caps – Co2Beer

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 67.00*

Lovers of different labels have a great way to remember the best beers. Collect and store your caps in a frame with a rustic design that never goes out of style. If the intention is to gift someone special, this is also a great tip.

Leather cup holder set – Mingzhe

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 88.30*

This PU (synthetic) leather cup holder set protects your furniture from water, drink stains and scratches. With premium material and double-sided design, this is an elegant, durable model that can also be used to decorate your minibar at home.

Larousse da Cerveja – Alaúde Publisher

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 120.58* (hardcover) or BRL 82.65* (digital version)

Want to discover the history and curiosities of beer? This is the perfect book for those who already love booze and also for those who want to become an expert. Over hundreds of richly illustrated pages, the book provides a complete historical overview of the drink.

5 liter ice bucket – Mimo Style

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 65.09*

Practical and essential for your parties and meetings, the ice bucket keeps beers at the right temperature. It is an option for those who do not have enough space in the freezer or need drinks to freeze faster. Available in stainless steel (photo) and bronze. There is also a smaller 1.25 liter version.

Cap holder frame – Kapos

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 34.19*

Another fun picture for beer lovers is this bottle cap holder with a glass screen. With 17 cm x 27 cm, frame in reforestation wood in bitumen color and the phrase Keep Calm and Drink Beer, it makes for a more relaxed atmosphere for your beers.

Toy Gun Bottle Opener – Qaxlry

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 19.99*

With a design that mimics a toy gun, this bottle opener is easy to use and still a source of fun. He removes the cap from the bottle, which can then be thrown with a shot straight into the trash. Pay attention to safety so you don’t hurt someone.

A tip: do you usually shop online? Subscribing to Amazon Prime can be a good alternative. With the first month of free trial and then for only R$ 14.90, you have free and fast delivery for several purchases anywhere in Brazil.

*Prices and listing were checked August 2, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.