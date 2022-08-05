8GB RAM, POLED display and more – All in Technology

Motorola’s Edge series is about to get several new members, including the Edge 30 Neo. The model will actually be the most basic version of the line, behind the standard and Pro version. And now, it has just had its main specs revealed by Geekbench.

According to the benchmark platform, the Edge 30 Neo will have an octa-core chip up to 2.2 GHz, which probably refers to the Snapdragon 695. The list also confirms the presence of 8GB of RAM and Android 12 operating system out of the box.

According to other reports, the Edge 30 Neo will come with a 6.28-inch POLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. For photos, it is expected to bring a 32MP front camera, 64MP rear main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

Like other recent Motorola models, the Edge 30 Neo will have OIS on the main camera. Last but not least, the handset is said to house a 4,020mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Unfortunately, the release date of this smartphone is still unknown.

Main features – Edge 30: