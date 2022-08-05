A member of the ‘Sexteto’, Derico cries and laments the death of Jô Soares: ‘He was a kind of father. taught me everything’ | Sao Paulo

“Is very sad. I spent 28 years there, half of my life working with Jô. I’m 56 years old and I’ve been working with him for 28 years, he’s an amazing person, he was kind of a father himself. I had wonderful times with him. He taught me everything,” Sciotti told TV Globo’s Bom Dia SP. (see video above).

“I started working with him at the age of 22 and left at the age of 50. I spent my entire life listening to him. I would sit in that chair and watch the history of Brazil and the world go by. His affection and generosity are unforgettable. Despite the program being the ‘Programa do Jô’, he said he didn’t do it alone. It always opened up for us to develop our capabilities”, he declared.

In addition to Derico, the so-called Jô houseband was formed by musicians Chiquinho Oliveira (trumpet), Miltinho (drummer), Bira (bass), Tomati (guitar), Osmar Barutti (piano).

The group was born first as a quartet, then became a quintet, until the final formation of a sextet, in the TV Globo program.

As the group’s funny and bald saxophonist, Derico played several characters in the show’s humor sketches and was successful as Gordo’s “advisor for random issues”, since the program ‘Jô Soares 11 e a half’, on SBT’.

The nickname, according to Derico, came about almost by accident, when Jô read in the opening of the program an article about a two-headed turtle that was found in South America.

“I played the flute and I was the only one who had a microphone in front. He read the news and asked me: ‘Derico, why do you think they found a two-headed turtle?’ I saw that it was my opportunity and I said ‘I’m going to drop the verb here’. And I explained that she came from Antarctica to spawn towards the tropics. And when she arrived in the South of South America, she didn’t know if she was going to [Oceano] Pacific or the Atlantic,” he recalled with a laugh.

“Then he said to me: ‘Look, man. You don’t have to say anything else for the entire month,’” he said.

“I had a father I loved my whole life. But Jô was a different person. As a professional and tutor he helped me in a way that I can’t express the gratitude of what he did for me”, he declared.

Of the members of ‘Sexteto’, Rubinho, from the guitar, died while the program was still on air, as well as Bira, from the bass, who died in 2019, after the end of the program on TV Globo.

“If our colleague Bira hadn’t died in 2019, he would have died today. Because he loved Jô and the entire production of the show. It was an amazing friendship relationship. We recorded on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. But Bira went there every day, wearing a suit. He was reading the newspaper and talking to everyone in the production ”, remembers Derico about his ‘Sextet’ colleague.

The presenter, comedian, actor and writer Jô Soares died at 2:30 am this Friday (5), at the age of 84. Considered one of the greatest comedians in Brazil, the presenter of “Programa do Jô”, shown on TV Globo from 2000 to 2016, had been hospitalized since July 28 at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in the central region of São Paulo.

The cause of death was not disclosed. The burial and wake will be reserved for family and friends, at a date and place not yet announced.

The announcement of the death was made by Flávia Pedra, Jô’s ex-wife, and confirmed in a note by the press office of Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

“You are proud of everyone who shared life with you in some way. I thank the Lords of Time and Space, for giving me the luck to let our lives intersect. Thank you for the asthmatic laughs, for our homes in my way , for the trips to the chicest and most cheesy places, for the amount of movies, which you thought it was lucky I didn’t remember to see again, and for the indecent amount of ice cream that we had watching,” Flávia wrote on a social network. the full text here.

Check out the career of Jô Soares