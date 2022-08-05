ABC has 52 monkeypox infected; number grew 550% in 20 days

ABC already has 52 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to data updated by city halls until Tuesday night (02/08). Twenty days earlier, on July 13, ABC had only eight cases of the disease, an increase of 550%. According to the prefectures, no case inspired greater care and all patients recover at home with guidelines for isolation.

For doctor Juvencio José Duailibe Furtado, professor of Infectious Diseases at the Centro Universitário FMABC (Faculty of Medicine of ABC), the increase in the number of cases at the beginning of the outbreak is unfortunately expected and, at the same time, worrying. About the transmission, the specialist says that it is smaller than that of covid-19. “This is because the sick person is not just the person who has a lot of wounds, and because the main form of contagion is physical contact, such as hugging, for example, and through contact with the lesions. Even sexual intercourse is a form that is still being studied. In public transport, transmission is remote, I would say that it is one of the smallest ways to contaminate yourself, unlike covid-19 in which transmission is by air, but it is a communicable disease that needs isolation”, says the specialist.

According to the infectologist, there is a possibility that a much larger number of cases will be diagnosed until the vaccine can be produced to immunize the population. “We may have an explosion of cases, but until then it is possible that a vaccine will arrive, which is the same, with little variation, as the one given against smallpox, which became extinct in 1980”, he explains. People aged 50 and over may have received the latest vaccines and so may have some degree of protection, even more than 40 years later. “It may be a small protection, but it will have some degree”, explains the doctor.

Prevention

Prevention of the disease is done by avoiding physical contact and, at the slightest sign of suspicion of the disease, the person should seek a doctor, according to Furtado. “Signs of the disease are fever, enlarged lymph nodes and lesions, which may be isolated, or form crusts. The only way to be sure is with the PCR test in which the genetic sequencing of the virus is carried out. FMABC already has the methodology to carry out this test and has already made some diagnoses in the region”.

The city of São Paulo started to recommend this week that pregnant women wear a mask in closed places. For the FMABC infectologist, the measure may be an exaggeration, since the main form of transmission is not the air route. “The use of a mask is already part of our clothing, but because of the covid-19. Monkeypox can be transmitted from mother to child, in the case of pregnant women, but the use of a mask is an exaggeration. Anyone is exposed, no matter the gender,” says the doctor.

In confirmed cases and the infected person is in isolation at home, according to Furtado, socializing can happen normally, just avoid contact with the lesions. The sick person’s clothes can be handled with gloves and washed in the same way, only separated from the clothes of the other residents of the house.

cases

Of the 52 confirmed cases in the region, only one is a teenager, a 14-year-old from São Bernardo. The city has the highest number of cases in the region so far, with 19 cases. Next, in number of cases, comes Santo André with 17 confirmations of monkeypox. According to the prefecture, three people are cured and 14 are in home isolation.

Diadema has 10 cases of the disease. According to the prefecture, all patients are complying with home isolation and are in good clinical condition, with only skin manifestations. The administration also says that the patients are monitored by the teams of the Basic Units of reference with support from the Health Surveillance. In Diadema, confirmed cases receive material with guidelines on the care to be taken during the isolation period in order to prevent the spread of the disease and are monitored throughout the quarantine period.

São Caetano has four confirmations and also no hospitalization. “The Health Surveillance monitors patients and contacts, until they have epidemiological discharge (21 days)”, informed the city hall.

Mauá has a confirmed case, which is a 35-year-old man who is at home and in good general health. Ribeirão Pires also has a case and the patient is also treated at home. Rio Grande da Serra is the only city in the ABC region that has no confirmed case of the disease, according to the prefecture.