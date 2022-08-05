Aécio Neves gives up running for the Senate and will seek re-election to the Federal Senate

Federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB) announced this Thursday (4) that he will not be a candidate for the Senate in the next election. According to the toucan, he will seek re-election for federal deputy.

“(We did) A deep reflection and we believe that the most important thing right now is to strengthen Marcus Pestana’s candidacy for government. This also involves strengthening our alliance (with the PDT). Bruno Miranda, a great member of the PDT”, said Aécio, in a video published on social networks.

Thus, the councilor of Belo Horizonte, Bruno Miranda (PDT), will be the only candidate for the Senate on the ticket of Pestana (PSDB), who is a candidate for governor. The two will give the platform to Ciro Gomes (PDT). Pestana’s vice has not yet been announced.

In the recording, Aécio insinuated that, in the future, he may run for governor again. “I will continue as a candidate for federal deputy, resuming the work I’ve been doing in the Chamber, but be sure: this is just one stage of a project that goes much further. things worked and that the miners were proud of their government,” he added.

In recent months, Aécio considered running for senator after polls show that he leads the race. According to the DATETIME search (TRE nº MG-08733/2022) held between the 15th and 20th of July, he has 24.8% of the voting intentions against 12.8% for Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC).

Aécio can be a candidate for governor in 2026

According to the president of the PSDB of Minas, Paulo Abi-Ackel, Aécio was already encouraged to run for the Senate before the release of the first electoral polls, but that, with the publication of the surveys, “there was a real call to action”.

“But it was realized that the call, in fact, is for him to return to being the main name of Minas Gerais policy, underlying there is a strong appeal for him to run in the elections for the Government of Minas in 2026”, he declared.

“Aécio decided to run for re-election to the Chamber of Deputies and, based on his parliamentary work, make the return to a majority dispute for the Government only in 2026”, added Abi-Ackel.

Federal deputy Eduardo Barbosa (PSDB) said that the party’s focus is the Chamber of Deputies. “It is necessary to strengthen and reinforce the federal bench. We had the departure of deputies who were elected by the PSDB and we need to consolidate the bench in Brasília,” he said.

Full note by Paulo Abi-Ackel

“Aécio Neves was intensely encouraged by a large portion of Minas Gerais to run for the Senate long before the release of the first polls of voting intentions that always gave him an immense advantage over other candidates for the Senate.

Since the publication of these researches, there has been a huge call. But we realize that the call, in fact, is for him to return to being the main name of Minas Gerais policy and also a candidate for the State Government in 2026. Therefore, we understand that, at this moment, in a planned way, the important thing is to embrace now the alliance we made with the PDT, strengthen the ticket with Bruno Miranda to the Senate and Marcus Pestana to the Government, (the latter is known to be the most prepared of all the candidates for the Government), to show the legacy of achievements and works of the PSDB governments, to speak clearly of the injustices that Aecio suffered and his acquittal, being a candidate for reelection to the Chamber of Deputies in the October elections and planning his return to the State Government or eventually to the Senate in four years, in the 2026 elections.”