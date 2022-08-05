AES Brasil (AESB3) has a 65% drop in profit in 2Q22, at R$9.3 million; “We will pay 100% of the profit in dividends”, says director – Money Times

THE AES Brazil (AESB3) reported a profit of BRL 9.3 million, down 65% compared to the same period in 2021, shows a document sent to the market this Thursday (4).

On the other hand, net revenue rose 10.6% to R$620 million.

The adjusted Ebitda, which measures the operating result, was R$ 239 million, a decrease of 6.3%. Even so, the adjusted Ebitda margin rose 6.9 percentage points.

According to the treasury and IR director of AES BrazilJosé Ricardo Elbel, in an interview with Money Timesthe increase in costs weighed on the company’s performance in the quarter.

Altogether, there was an increase of R$ 17 million, of which R$ 12 million were caused by the inflation. Despite this, he recalls that this increase will be offset by contract readjustments via IPCA.

Reservoir recovery

After experiencing one of the biggest water crises in history, the company’s reservoirs showed a good recovery, up 34 percentage points.

According to Elbel, levels have dropped in recent months, but nothing to worry about. “Reservoirs are pretty high, while costs are expected to come down,” she said.

On the other hand, wind power generation fell by 6.8%, with emphasis on the 45% drop in the Ventus wind farm.

“The number of wind farms was lower than expected. The La Niña phenomenon disturbed the wind speed”, he adds.

dividends

Also according to Elbel, the company must pay 100% of the second half profit in dividends. Company policy says 100% maximum and 50% minimum.

According to him, the number may decrease as the company needs more investment in projects.

Currently, the electric company is building two large wind farm projects, Tucano and Cajuína, the first of which is in an advanced stage and should be inaugurated by the end of the year.

By 2025, the expectation is that approximately 50% of consolidated profit will come from these sources.

The company also highlighted that its Board of Directors approved the payment of BRL 53 million in interim dividends for the first half of 2022, being BRL 0.1074 per share.

