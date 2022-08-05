AES Brasil (AESB3) has adjusted earnings of R$9.3 million in the 2nd quarter, down 65%; approves BRL 53 million in dividends

AES Brasil (AESB3) recorded adjusted net income of R$ 9.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, 65% below that recorded in the same period of 2021, according to the balance sheet released this Thursday (4).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$239.4 million, down 6.3% compared to the second quarter of last year. The Refinitiv projection was an Ebitda of R$ 180.45 million.

Net revenue, in turn, totaled R$620.9 million in the quarter, an increase of 10.6%. The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) thus totaled 38.6%, a drop of 6.9 percentage points .

AES Brasil’s net operating margin (net revenue less purchase of energy for resale, fees and sector charges) totaled R$354.0 million in 2Q22, in line with the operating margin in 2Q2.

The variation can be explained mainly by two issues, the company pointed out:

• Hydro: gain of R$ 20.4 million in the margin, mainly due to the positive result in the spot market in the comparison of quarters, partially offset by the reimbursement of GFOM (R$ 11.9 million) in 2Q21, reflecting the hydro scenario adverse event of 2021 and that did not occur in 2022.

• Solar: margin increase of R$2.2 million, mainly: (i) higher revenue from the Guaimbê complex due to the improved availability and irradiance of assets in 2Q22; (ii) the higher irradiance and availability in Água Vermelha, partially offset; (iii) the lower availability in Boa Hora, due to the plant’s scheduled stoppage to complete the adaptation and delivery of the substation to the distributor responsible for the region.

The company also highlighted that its Board of Directors approved the payment of BRL 52.877 million in interim dividends for the first half of 2022, being BRL 0.1074 per share, which corresponds to a 100% payout on adjusted net income.

Payment will be made on September 30, 2022. The base date for the right to receive the dividend

(“record date”) will be on August 9, 2022 and the shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of the 10th.

