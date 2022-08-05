AES Brasil Energia announces payment of interim dividend

Posted at 6:57 pm

The board of directors of AES Brasil Energia (AESB3) approved the board’s proposal for the distribution of interim dividends for the first half of 2022.

The information was released after the market closed on Thursday, 4.

The amount is BRL 52,877,139.11, being BRL 0.10745060195 per common share issued by the company.

Payment will be made on September 30, 2022. The base date for the right to receive the dividend (record date) will be on August 9, 2022 and the shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of August 10, 2022. August 2022.

2Q22 Result

AES Brasil Energia released the results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) on the night of this Thursday, 4.

Consolidated net income was R$9.3 million (vs. R$26.6 million in 2Q21) and R$80.2 million in 1H22 (vs. R$96 million of net income adjusted for the impact of reimbursement of GSF, net of income tax).

EBITDA was R$239.4 million in 2Q22, 6.4% lower when compared to EBITDA in 2Q21.

See more details in the table below:

