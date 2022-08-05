after Irma’s pregnancy, what happens to Trindade at the end of the soap opera

In scenes that aired last Wednesday (3), in wetland, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) discovered that Irma (Camila Morgado) is expecting her child. After the happiness of the discovery and seeming to know everything about what will happen, the guitarist will end up being worried about the chance of his son having supernatural gifts.

With that, then, the “partner” of the cramulhão” will end up disappearing from the Pantanal. Meanwhile, Jove’s aunt (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be without direction, because she won’t be able to count on her mother’s support either. Happy with the departure from Trindade, Mariana (Selma Egrei) will insist that her daughter terminate the pregnancy, as she believes that her grandson has the devil in his body.

With the disappearance of Trindade, Gabriel Sater’s character will end up saying goodbye to the Bruno Luperi’s plot. Thus, the tendency is for the telenovela to follow in the footsteps of the first version, from 1990. In other words, the pawn will not return to the last chapters, leaving the outcome in the air.

Without Trindade, Irma will finish the plot alongside José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), just like in the first version of Pantanal. The firstborn of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will almost marry Érica (Marcela Fetter). However, the journalist will lose the baby she expects from the pawn, who will return from São Paulo and stay with the redhead.