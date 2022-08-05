After the Chamber ‘destroys’ the exhaustive list of health plans, ANS president says he will reverse decision

Health insurance coverage gained a new chapter this week. On Wednesday (3), the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that obliges operators in the sector to cover financial expenses for procedures and/or treatments that are not on the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) list.

The bill now goes to the Senate for analysis. The approved text is contained in PL 2033/22, presented by a working group of the Chamber that analyzes the issue. In practice, the measure overturns the taxing role, a modality that won a favorable opinion and national repercussion in a recent decision at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

This Thursday (4), one day after the bill was passed in the Chamber, Paulo Rebelo, president of the ANS, the body that regulates supplementary health in the country, criticized the text that, in his analysis, needs to be modified.

Rebelo spoke about the subject in a debate held at Expert XP, an investment event (click here to follow the lectures). According to the manager, the agency “obviously has to work” and “some situations need to be seen” about the project approved by the Chamber. But Rebelo emphasizes: the role remains exhaustive for the agency.

“We will continue to evaluate the technologies that are presented so that we can carry out the study to find out whether or not they can be incorporated, taking into account all requirements, all characteristics that we always look at, such as effectiveness, efficiency and safety. , which is what matters to the patient”, he said.

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, stated, according to the Folha de S.Paulo, that the project should be voted on in the Senate as early as next Tuesday (9). Lira stressed that parliamentarians need to be aware that any change made to the list of coverage of health plans must be accompanied by a statement from the regulatory agency.

“But the fact is that there are issues that are beyond our capacity since we are in the electoral period. It is necessary to make a small adjustment to the text that was presented and approved yesterday [na quarta] in the Chamber, and I believe we can reverse it”, said Rebelo.

STJ decision

In June, the STJ decided that operators are not required to cover procedures that are not on the ANS list.

Rebelo, speaking at Expert XP, assesses the Court’s decision as “bad”.

“There was a change in the STJ, which I see for the worse. It keeps the agency responsible for carrying out the technical health assessment, but some exceptions leave the door ajar. […] I think it became too broad, it had to be a little more restricted, that’s what we’re going to try to change, either via the Senate or legally, showing which criteria should be analyzed for this incorporation to take place,” he said.

Political parties and entities appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the decision, claiming that it harmed patients, who could be denied and suspended treatments.

What is the tax role?

The ANS list establishes the minimum coverage that private plans need to offer customers. Officially, the name is “Rol of Procedures and Events in Health”.

Today the list has more than 3 thousand procedures, in addition to diseases listed in the ICD (International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems), of the WHO (World Health Organization).

Rebelo defended that naming the role as “taxative ended up causing some confusion”.

“It’s a dynamic list, that is, a list that, with each technology assessment that is carried out and approved, will be incorporated. This year alone we have already made 28 new incorporations, which shows that the role is dynamic and not exhaustive, static as mentioned”, defended the executive.

Since it was created in 1998, the list of procedures that require health insurance coverage has been updated, the ANS says on its website.

Anyone who criticizes the exhaustive role defends the exemplary format. In it, the list of procedures is open and allows interpretation on a case-by-case basis, enabling the granting of coverage beyond what is defined in the ANS list.

