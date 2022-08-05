After the controversial BBB 21, Karol Conká reveals that he sought professional help to understand his behavior: “It’s sad”

The singer had controversies among the brothers of the house, and had to seek help after her departure from the program

Anyone who doesn’t remember the tense atmosphere between the brothers at BBB 21 doesn’t know what they missed. Karol Conká, one of the members of one of the most famous casts of the reality, was a fundamental piece for the program to reach the audience it had that year. Karol, with a strong, optimistic and very controversial personality, messed up a lot of people’s heads in 2021.

His departure from the program came to fruition after internet users got annoyed with uncomfortable situations in the house, such as his mood swings, in addition to the disagreements within the house and his alliances that did not establish themselves for a long time. Conká, that year was eliminated with 99.17%, which could have caused some confusion in her life.

In an interview with the talk show Side by side with Fefito she revealed that she sought help from a health professional to understand if she had a personality disorder. “I wasn’t diagnosed with any of what they said”, account. At BBB 21, A mamacita (nickname alluding to his own music), had a love-hate relationship with the show’s audience.

The singer also answered other questions, one of them was if there are any lies that were told that year about her. “They said I had a personality disorder. It’s sad, because some people believe it”, he explained. Today the singer is well and focused on her projects.