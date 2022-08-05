Alice Wegmann had a crying crisis with the death of Marília Mendonça: “I couldn’t breathe”

Alice Wegmann had Marília Mendonças (1995-2021) as inspiration to compose her character in the series Rensga Hits, by Globoplay. The actress reported, in an interview released this Thursday (4), that cried to the point of not being able to breathe properly when he received the news of the singer’s deathin November last year.

“It’s not a series about Marília, but the character is very inspired by her. She was my biggest point of reference. I stayed there studying Marília in all the stories. I kept watching her way of talking, where she was, what she was eating , where I was walking, everything”, said Alice Wegmann in an interview with the G1 portal.

She was finishing a recording marathon when she received the news of Marília Mendonça’s death. “It was a very difficult moment, I remember I collapsed right there. I cried that cry of not even being able to breathe properly, you know?”, reported the actress.

continues after advertising

“Many people on the team are from Goiânia, and they all connected a lot with this universe. It was a collective pain that we felt there.” Alice Wegmann

According to the actress, Marília was a reference even when she incorporated the Goiás accent. “She had a way of speaking with a very affectionate, warm and motherly musicality. So, nice to hear, with an affection in the voice”, she described.

Marília Mendonça died on November 5, 2021, at the age of 26, in a plane crash in Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. The tragedy left four other victims: producer Henrique Ribeiro, singer’s advisor and uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

Alice Wegmann started dating behind the scenes of Rensga Hits

Behind the scenes of the series, Alice Wegmann started a relationship with the music producer Dudu Borges, who works with country music and was one of the songwriters for Rensga Hits. “He managed to turn us into singers. We didn’t even believe it”, praises his girlfriend.

continues after advertising

“He has lived a lot in the sertanejo. He has worked with Michel Teló, Luan Santana, Bruno Marrone, Paula Fernandes, and Marília herself. He helped me a lot to understand what I was doing in the series”, the actress told the G1.

In Rensga Hits, she plays Raíssa Medeiros, a young woman from the countryside who discovers that she has been betrayed by her ex-fiancé and leaves him at the altar, leaving for the dream of living off country music in greater Goiânia. But before stardom, the aspiring artist will face many mishaps.

On the way to the capital of Goiás, Raíssa stalls the car and, with everything going wrong, uses her musical talent to express her feelings and compose what, after a while, becomes the biggest hit of the Brazilian feminejo – only not in her voice. , but, yes, that of the rising star Gláucia Figueira (Lorena Comparato).

continues after advertising

On social networks, netizens approved the Globoplay series. The first two episodes were shown on Wednesday (3), on Globo, in the Cinema Especial film session. For some, the story should be told in soap opera format and aired at 7pm, in the spot currently occupied by Cara e Coragem.