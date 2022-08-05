‘All people will be susceptible to contamination’, says David Uip about monkeypox, which already affects pregnant women and children in SP | Sao Paulo

Health Science, Research and Development Secretary David Uip said on Thursday that he is concerned about the stigmatization of monkeypox in a particular group and that communication about the disease must be “absolutely unbiased”. .

Of the 1,298 infected in the state of São Paulo, 97% are men, and the median age is 33 years. In late July, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) advised that men who have sex with men – such as gay, bisexual and sex workers – reduce their number of sexual partners at this time to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. monkey pox.

1 of 2 Secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health, David Uip, at a press conference on monkeypox this Thursday, August 4 — Photo: TV Globo Secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health, David Uip, at a press conference on monkeypox this Thursday, August 4 — Photo: TV Globo

David Uip said that he treated the first case of HIV in the country, in 1982. “We did everything wrong in terms of communication, we health professionals. At that moment it became a very boring thing, it became a prejudiced, stigmatizing disease, and we paid the price for this mistake until today”, said the infectologist.

Among those infected, there are 45 women, two of them pregnant.

SP announces plan to combat monkeypox, with assistance protocols and creation of a control center to monitor the disease

Uip also stated that the prevalence of this specific group is transitory. “In a little while, all people will be susceptible to contamination, so this care makes us divide communication to the general public and communication to more prevalent groups. For example, we already have cases in children, in pregnant women, and in women and men who live on the streets”.

Of those infected in the state, 98% are mild cases. The 2% who needed hospitalization are people who had more than 100 injuries on their body.

Uip, alongside that of the State Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, of Health, announced this Thursday (4) the measures to combat monkeypox in the state of Sao Paulo.

O The plan to fight the disease will have 93 back-up hospitals, an accredited network of laboratories for genomic testing and surveillance and a 24-hour guidance service for healthcare professionals. In addition, diagnostic and care protocols were defined (see details below).

The secretaries also announced the creation of a ‘Control and Integration Center’, which will advise government actions to combat monkeypox, design epidemiological scenarios, propose measures and identify opportunities for the development of vaccines and treatments.

In addition to Gorinchteyn and Uip, the Center includes, for example, Dimas Covas, Esper Kallas, João Gabbardo and Regiane de Paula. The group is made up of 24 professionals from different areas, including scientists, epidemiologists, virologists, infectologists and university professors.

The health secretary stressed that monkeypox is not a public health emergency, as was Covid, a disease with greater transmissibility, risks of aggravation and impact on the hospital network.

“We are doing a much more anticipated attitude, in cadence so that we all have care protocols and this helps health units to identify the disease and define who are those who are at potential risk of developing the severe form of the disease, which are exactly people who have some problem with their immunity,” Gorinchteyn said.

According to the secretaries, the cases are concentrated in the metropolitan region, but are already spreading to the interior, mainly in the cities of the Bandeirantes/Anhanguera axis.

See the main points of the SP assistance protocol:

Patient with symptoms arrives at UBS, office or hospital;

Case is defined as suspected, probable or confirmed;

Suspected patient undergoes PCR;

Even without confirmation, suspected patients and contacts are already advised to perform isolation;

If confirmed, notification to the state is mandatory and must be done within 24 hours of confirmation;

In mild cases, isolation is at home, and in severe cases, hospital isolation;

The confirmed case and contacts will be monitored once a day by telephone for 21 days.

Protocol for pregnant and lactating women

A pregnant woman who is diagnosed with monkeypox will be followed up and referred for delivery in a high-risk health facility. The indication for delivery becomes cesarean section, but if there are no lesions in the perianal region, the possibility of normal delivery can be evaluated.

Already women who breastfeed and are infected will receive guidance to stay 14 days without breastfeeding. The Secretary of Health reinforced that these are the guidelines for this time, but that they may change according to updates on the evolution of the disease in pregnant and lactating women. According to Gorinchteyn, it is not yet known, for example, whether the disease can be transmitted through breast milk.