Alpargatas (ALPA4) has a corporate profit of R$ 64 million in the 2nd quarter of 2022

Alpargatas (ALPA4) recorded corporate income of R$ 64 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), the owner of the Havaianas brands said on Thursday (4). She informed that the bases are not comparable with 2Q21 due to the acquisition of 49.9% of Rothy’s announced in December 2021.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$ 177.8 million, down 17.2% compared to the same period in 2022. The margin dropped 3.9 points in period, to 16.7%.

The company highlights that Havaianas’ recurring profit was R$63.8 million, down 6.4%.

The company reported that there was a 9% growth in net revenue from Havaianas in constant currency in reais. Revenue Growth Management (RGM) initiatives resulted in a 12% increase in net revenue per pair. Gross profit grew 5%, mainly explained by the performance of Havaianas Brasil.

“In Brazil, measures to mitigate the impact of cost inflation boosted the price per pair by 21%, and contributed to an expansion of 2 percentage points in the gross margin and 4 points in the Ebitda margin (Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, on net revenue)”, he pointed out.

Internationally, however, net revenue fell by 2%, mainly explained by the retraction in the US and the restrictions resulting from Covid-19 in China. Rothy’s new marketing campaign drove 82% growth in net revenue.

From April to June, Alpargatas increased its store base by 105 units compared to a year earlier. Most of the openings, 75, were abroad. Of these, 60 were franchised.

Regarding capital investments, in 2Q22, R$146 million were invested, of which: (i) R$90 million were allocated to the Excellence in Manufacturing and Logistics Program (“ILEP”), which aims to expand production capacity, gain efficiency and service level improvement.

“As planned, the main equipment to increase capacity was acquired, with payment of the first installment and beginning of adjustments and preparations for installation; and (ii) R$56 million in digital transformation/innovation projects,” the company said.

Alpargatas said it increased its investments in marketing and operating Rothy’s physical stores year-on-year by 123%, to $25 million. “As a result, Ebitda was negative by US$ 6 million, ending the quarter at -15 million.”

The company ended the quarter with a net financial position of R$58 million, representing a reduction of R$579 million versus 2Q21. The decrease is mainly due to the intensification of strategic investments (CAPEX) related to ILEP, in addition to the payment of R$ 159 million in dividends to shareholders. Operating cash generation in the last 12 months totaled R$215 million, and combined with the capital increase carried out in February 2022, supported the strategic moves, as well as the acquisitions of ioasys and 49.9% of Rothy’s.

