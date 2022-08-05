American suspected of killing ex is arrested in Belo Horizonte motel – Rádio Itatiaia

The suspect of killing his ex-girlfriend with stab wounds, inside the house, in Barreiro, was arrested this Friday morning (5) hiding in a motel in Betânia, in the western region of Belo Horizonte. Thales Tomás do Vale, 29, was found by the Military Police at the establishment, which is located on Rua Úrsula Paulino.

Hours after the crime, on the morning of this Thursday (4), Thales came to “like” the post from Itatiaia on Instagram that announced the murder.

Emily Luiza Ferretti Fernandes was hit with more than ten blows inside her house, in the Cardoso neighborhood, in the Barreiro region on Thursday morning (4). Her younger brother, 16, tried to defend her by hitting Thales with a piece of wood and was also wounded in the hand. Emily was rescued and taken to the Júlia Kubitschek Hospital, but she could not resist her injuries.

According to witnesses, the man ”did not accept the end of the relationship”, a fact that was confirmed by the victim’s mother.

The woman also said that the suspect released intimate photos of her daughter on social media to blackmail her into resuming the relationship.

Emily had filed a domestic violence report against her ex before she was killed.

“He came to my house yesterday (Wednesday) looking for her. She wasn’t there, she had gone to file a complaint”, said the victim’s mother. “She went for a forensic examination because he had assaulted her. He was waiting for her for 3 hours. Today (yesterday), he came back,” he added.

They were together for six months.

(With information from Amanda Antunes)