Anatel and Ancine sign agreement to block pirated streaming

Anatel and Ancine, Brazilian telecommunications and cinema regulatory agencies, formalized this Wednesday (3rd) a technical cooperation agreement to analyze the feasibility of carrying out administrative blocks to combat piracy via streaming. The idea is to prevent the distribution of illegal content, without the need for court orders.

The strategy was announced during the panel of regulatory agencies, on Pay TV Foruman event that brings together pay TV operators, programmers and channels, as well as streaming platforms, regulatory bodies and technology providers.

According to Anatel’s advisor, Moisés Moreira, the technical cooperation agreement had already been approved by Ancine’s board, “it is now in Anatel’s technical area and will go up to the Board of Directors, where it will certainly be approved as well. With this, the proposal of the administrative blockage should have a fast forwarding.

How will the administrative lock work?

The technical cooperation agreement between the two regulatory agencies seeks to take advantage of the tools of each federal agency to make the fight against audiovisual content piracy more effective. For the director of Ancine, Tiago Mafra dos Santos, “Ancine cannot walk alone, nor can Anatel. It is a complementarity in the two functions”.

Naturally, the agreement between the agencies will also not neglect the need to change legal frameworks, such as the regulation of the Conditional Access Service (SeAC), which guides the subscription TV service in the country. But, “even if there is no legal improvement, there is still a way to go”, argues Mafra.

According to the executive, while the agencies keep insisting on TV boxes, the famous IPTV “boxes”, the pay TV market has migrated en masse to streaming, not to mention that the smart TV base has increased considerably. This means that, in order to watch pirated content, all you need is a smart TV, which makes “the solution to the administrative blockade more relevant”, concludes Mafra.