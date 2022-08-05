Anitta’s boyfriend reveals what he most admires in the singer

Murda Beatz, singer Anitta’s boyfriend, melts in praise for the singer and reveals what attracted him most to his beloved

the producer Murda Beatz is the new boyfriend of singer Anitta and revealed what it’s like to date the Brazilian star. In an interview with Jornal O Globo, he told about what he most admires about his beloved and about her personality.

“She is an amazing, genuine person, I was drawn to how humble she is. I always tell her that she is the nicest girl in the world. She’s so cool, she’s got a lot of style, you know? I admire her, she works very hard, she is one of the most dedicated and hardworking people I know and that inspires me to work harder and you definitely want someone on her side who inspires you to try harder.”he said.

So Murda told how it was to make the song No More with Anita. “She didn’t know if she wanted me to play there with her at Coachella because she thought she would be shy. I enjoyed being on stage with her, it was fun and when we were shooting the video for “No más”, there were some moments where she was shy on set and then it made me shy… They wanted a scene with the two of us together , but we ended up changing the scene to be just her (laughs). And when we were making the song, she was shy recording it in front of me, so she finished her part by herself.“, he declared.

It is worth remembering that Anitta and Murda Beatz took up dating on June 12, 2022, Valentine’s Day here in Brazil. At the time, they were already touted as a couple on the internet.

