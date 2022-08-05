Announcing support for Lula, Janones tells voters that proposals will be maintained by the PT: ‘I couldn’t turn my back on you’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

“From this moment on, we withdraw and unify the presidential candidacy of deputy André Janones. It is unified and starts to be represented by the candidacy of President Lula”, said Janones, alongside Lula, during a live on a social network.

In a statement to the press, the deputy said: “I will spare no efforts, I will work day and night so that we can save our country’s democracy.”

PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, also present at the meeting, said that Janones “understood the political moment we are living” and cited the growth of the alliance around the ticket: “We closed nine parties in our coalition. defense of our democracy and our people”.

Daniel Tourinho (president of Agir), Gleisi Hoffmann, Geraldo Alckmin, Lula, Janones and Luis Tibe (president of Avante)

Janones also said that the PT candidate accepted that Avante’s proposals be included in the PT’s and sent a message to his constituents: “I could not turn my back on you, our priority is that these proposals be accepted. I would never join with those who use hunger as an electoral currency in times of elections, as has been done in the current government”.

The fight against hunger was mentioned by both Janones and Lula: “I would like to congratulate you on your nobility in placing this issue of hunger as a main pillar. When I left federal politics, the first thing I did was talk to Pope Francis, then with the World Council of the Church in Geneva, I went to propose a campaign of indignity against hunger. We have to indignant Brazilian society so that it doesn’t accept a person going hungry, so man, you can be sure that together we will end hunger in this country”.

The deputy said that PT’s ticket represents “hope” and that his candidacy continues in Lula’s name: I’m sure you will honor. The Broad Front, which some sectors, especially the Brazilian elite, waited for so much and trumpeted so much, to the joy of some and the sadness of others, this broad front is consolidated today, uniting the Northeastern migrant worker with the son of the bus collector.” .

Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), candidate for vice on Lula’s ticket, Luiz Tibé, president of Avante, and Daniel Tourinho, president of Agir, also participated in the meeting.

This Thursday morning, the deputy published photos next to former senator and current São Paulo councilor Eduardo Suplicy. “If at the end of my public life, I have 10% of this man’s life story in defense of the poorest, my journey will have been worth it,” Janones said in his profile on the social network Twitter.

André Janones (left) holds a book on Citizen's Basic Income with Eduardo Suplicy

Lula and Janones started talking in recent days through a social network, with a comment by Lula on Thursday (28) in a post in which Janones explained that he would like to be president to “change the lives of people” who are starving in the country and guarantee the payment of permanent aid, in addition to “defending Brazilian democracy, which today is at risk”.

Post by André Janones to which Lula replied: 'Let's talk'

A day later, on Friday (29), on the same social network, Janones wrote that he would agree to talk to Lula.

“Bolsonaro blocked me, Ciro refused to meet with me, Tebet completely ignored my existence, while the one leading the polls publicly asked to talk to me. Humility and democracy go hand in hand. Invitation accepted. Let’s talk @lulaoficial”.

“Agreed. Politics is done with dialogue and bringing people together for the common good. I’ll call you.”

Also on Friday, Janones spoke to Lula by phone. The two scheduled the meeting for this Thursday (4).

“My condition has been the adoption of proposals that I have within Lula’s government plan,” said the deputy and Avante candidate. “If that happens, I would consider supporting the former president,” he said.

Janones’ support for Lula has two central points to be integrated into the PT’s government program: mental health and minimum income. The tendency is for the PT to accept both requests and include the issues in its government plan.

In conversations with Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the PT, Tibé wants to define the slates of federal deputies by the states. Avante’s objective is to double its representation, today with eight parliamentarians.

On the other hand, Lula told Janones at a meeting about 15 days ago that he intends to take advantage of the federal deputy’s social media, influential since the 2018 truck drivers’ strike.