Apple may delay new iPad OS because of bugs

Apple is expected to delay the next major update to the iPad’s operating system by about a month. According to industry sources, something very rare will happen this year: iPadOS 16 will not be released alongside iOS 16 for iPhone in September.

In recent years, the technology giant has released software updates always together, in the second half of the year, right after the traditional event for the presentation of new product lines. In 2022, still without an exact date, the launch of four models of iPhone 14, three of Apple Watch, the AirPods Pro 2, an iPad Pro with an M2 chip and the new MacBooks is planned.

The company must stick to the schedule, only delaying the arrival of iPadOS 16 to October.

bugs

The reason for the delay is the reformulation of the new multitasking features of tablets, mainly the “Stage Manager” (something like “stage manager”, in a reference to shows), which allows the operation of up to eight apps simultaneously on the device and on a external monitor, jumping between them and resizing windows.

In the beta testing phase, however, the feature received a lot of criticism from developers and users, mainly regarding bugs, confusing interface and incompatibility with most iPads. Now, Apple needs more time and engineering to improve the update.

Mac computers will get the same Stage Manager as part of the new macOS Ventura — but it hasn’t received as many complaints.

News

iPadOS 16 includes other new features such as a built-in weather app, improved support for external displays, and new controls for Mac-like productivity apps.

iOS 16 for iPhones will introduce a new lock screen, the ability to edit or “unsend” messages in iMessage, and a redesigned Home app to control accessories.

The watchOS 9, Apple Watch system, should also be released in September with news.

Apple has already stated that other features planned for iPadOS 16 and iOS 16 will be incorporated only after the releases. These include Live Activities, which will let apps like Uber pin status to the iPhone’s lock screen, a redesigned CarPlay interface, and Freeform, a whiteboard app for the iPad.