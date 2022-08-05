Arthur Aguiar and Maíra Cardi say they are afraid and will leave Brazil

Maíra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar have already decided to leave Brazil and go live in California, in the United States, according to information obtained by columnist Leo Dias and would have been confirmed by the coach.

Credit: Playback/Instagram @mairacardiArthur Aguiar and Maíra Cardi say they are afraid and will leave Brazil

Maíra has lived in the US for six years, there she became a businesswoman. All this, before she met Arthur Aguiar.

According to Leo Dias, the couple’s motivation for leaving Brazil is the search “for a simpler and safer life with the family”.

The coach has an older son, who was raised in the US, Lucas Cardi, and a daughter with Arthur, little Sophia.

According to information obtained by Leo Dias, Maíra Cardi said that she was almost kidnapped twice and would like to enjoy simple routine things with her children, such as going to the supermarket, to the beach, and therefore moving to another country.

“I’ve almost been kidnapped twice, I can’t enjoy the simplest things like going to the beach with my daughter without being afraid,” she said in an interview with columnist Leo Dias.

“I was very happy here, I love the simple life here. I always wanted to go back, but I couldn’t because Sophia was small and he [Arthur Aguiar] I had my life tied up in Brazil. I am so grateful for everything I have, but today I live in a bubble,” said Maíra Cardi.

“Lucas [filho mais velho de Maíra] was created here [nos EUA], studied in public school and used to skate to school. Now, God willing, I’ll be back, because he doesn’t have anything else to tie him to there”, added the former BBB.

In her social networks, the coach said that the trip she is living in California is to prepare the return of her eldest son to the city and ‘who knows’ also her, Arthur and Sophia. Second, Maíra Cardi, she always wanted to go back to the US, but Sophia was still very young.

Now, Arthur Aguiar is in Brazil with the couple’s queue. But recently, the actor debuted by giving lectures abroad. He has already sold out tickets, which cost up to R$1,082, for his lecture “From canceled to Brazil’s darling”, where he told his life experiences. The artist continues with his singing career and also, following in Maíra’s footsteps, giving motivational speeches.