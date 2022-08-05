Arthur Picoli, former BBB, breaks the silence after suffering a loss of R$ 70 thousand reais and makes an outburst on the web: “Great day for…”

Former bbb Arthur Picoli went viral on social media recently for showing his invoice for one of his cards, and also for showing himself to be economical around other celebrities. What he didn’t expect was one valued at more than R$50 thousand reais. He, in turn, made fun of the case, but it seems that he didn’t like the perrengue that happened this Thursday.

Car tire punctures are common, and it seems that the ex-bbb has issues like anyone else who isn’t public. What is not common is to have a profit of this size on a daily basis, isn’t it?! In one of his profiles he wrote: “Then your car punctures the tire and the problems because of that turn around 70 thousand hahaha, great day for my haters”.

Trying to console the ex-bbb, some fans sent messages: “That happens right… I’ve been through each one in my cars!”, wrote one. “What do you mean people, but did you budget somewhere else? What robbery was that there? “said another, outraged at the price to change the tire. “There’s money to pay… so no problem!” spoke one more.