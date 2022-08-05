Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro wins July 2022 AnTuTU ranking – All in Technology

With the arrival of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, smartphone manufacturers started using it in their flagships. As a result, AnTuTu’s fastest devices of July reached the top, with the Rog Phone 6 Pro being the big winner of the time with 1114647 points.

In second place comes the powerful Asus Zenfone 9 scoring 1089919 points. As well as the gaming model, Asus’ flagship flagship is also equipped with the latest Qualcomm chip. In addition, Nubia’s Red Magic 7 reached third place with 1049883 points.

Regarding smartphones in the sub-flagship category, the winner of the month was the OnePlus 10R 5G with its 761574 points. Undoubtedly, this is due to the high processing power of the Dimensity 8100 Max chip. Then we have the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G and the Realme GT Neo2 taking second and third place respectively.

Finally, AnTuTu’s most current list of mid-range smartphones has the most talked about smartphone of the moment, Nothing Phone (1) as the winner. Like several others in the sequel, it comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. Interestingly, the Dimensity 920 chip was the only one on the list referencing MediaTek.

Obviously, the results of the next top 10 of August will be quite different as more smartphones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 hit the market. We are certainly looking forward to seeing which model will be the most agile!