Atltico reappears, and Cuca plans games with Athletico and Palmeiras

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca coach with Atltico players in Cidade do Galo

Atltico played again in Cidade do Galo this Thursday afternoon (4), the day after the 2-2 draw with Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

The holders in this Wednesday’s duel did a regenerative work. The other athletes went to the field for a training session directed by the technical commission of Cuca.

The alvinegro coach started planning for the next commitments of the alvinegro team. The return match against Palmeiras will be next Wednesday. However, before that, Galo plays against Athletico-PR for the Brazilian Championship, on Sunday.

Atltico’s upcoming games

Atletico vs Atletico PR – Sunday (7), at 7 pm, in Mineiro, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

– Sunday (7), at 7 pm, in Mineiro, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship Palmeiras x Atltico – Wednesday (10), at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the return leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals