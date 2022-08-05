Attacked by Bolsonaro, Fiesp’s manifesto defends ‘the sovereignty of the people expressed by the vote’

The manifesto in defense of democracy organized by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo defends “democratic stability, respect for the rule of law and development”. The text exalts “the sovereignty of the Brazilian people expressed by the vote and exercised in accordance with the Constitution”.

The document, the target of attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in recent days, has more than 100 entities as signatories, including the Brazilian Federation of Banks, the Brazilian Academy of Sciences, the National Union of Students and the largest trade unions in the world. Country.

According to the manifesto, Brazilian institutions “were solid enough to guarantee the execution of governments from different political spectrums” and were not shaken “by the litanies of those who go beyond the reasonable limits of constructive criticism”.

The text highlights the role of the Federal Supreme Court, “ultimate guardian of the Constitution”, and the Superior Electoral Court, “which has conducted our internationally respected elections with full security, efficiency and integrity”. The STF and TSE are among the most frequent targets of Bolsonaro’s attacks.

“We want a prosperous, fair and solidary country, guided by the republican principles expressed in the Constitution, to which we all bow, confident in the superior will of democracy”, says another excerpt. “All those who sign this act reiterate their unwavering commitment to the institutions and basic rules of the Democratic State of Law, constitutive of the sovereignty of the Brazilian people that, on the symbolic date of the foundation of legal courses in Brazil, we are celebrating.”

On August 11, the USP Law School will be the stage for the reading of two pro-democracy manifestos. One of them is the text organized by Fiesp. The other is articulated in the educational institution itself. Last Tuesday 2, Bolsonaro directly attacked the federation’s letter.

“This letter is political. I don’t need to say whether I’m a Democrat or not. Look at my actions. This letter, as it is, you do not need to sign. It’s in gestures. The other side is linked to dictatorships”, declared the former captain in an interview with SBT. “I prove that I am a Democrat by what I did. Point me to a word or an act outside the four lines of the Constitution.”

Hours earlier, in an interview with Radio Guaíba, he offended the signatories of the manifesto organized at the Faculty. More than 700 thousand people have already signed the Letter to Brazilians in defense of the Democratic State of Law.

“These people who sign this manifesto are blunt, without character. I won’t use other adjectives, because I’m a very polite person.”

Read the full text of Fiesp:

In the year of the bicentennial of Independence, we reiterate our unyielding commitment to the sovereignty of the Brazilian people expressed by the vote and exercised in accordance with the Constitution.

When the centenary took place, the modernists launched, with Semana de 22, a cultural movement that, pointing out ways to an art with Brazilian characteristics, helped to shape a genuinely national identity.

Today, once again, we are encouraged to identify paths that consolidate our journey towards the will of our people, which is the supreme independence that a nation can achieve. Democratic stability, respect for the rule of law and development are essential conditions for Brazil to overcome its main challenges. This is the biggest meaning of the Seventh of September this year.

Our democracy has proven robustness in a row. In less than four decades, it faced deep crises, both economic, with periods of recession and hyperinflation, and political, overcoming these ills by the strength of our institutions.

They were solid enough to guarantee the execution of governments from different political spectrums. Without being shaken by the litanies of those who go beyond the reasonable limits of constructive criticism, it is our institutions that continue to guarantee the civilizing advance of Brazilian society.

It is important that the Powers of the Republic – Executive, Legislative and Judiciary – independently and harmoniously promote the essential changes for the development of Brazil.

Civil society entities and citizens who sign this act highlight the role of the Brazilian Judiciary, in particular the Supreme Federal Court, the ultimate guardian of the Constitution, and the Superior Electoral Court, which has conducted our respected elections with full security, efficiency and integrity. internationally, and to all magistrates, recognizing its invaluable role, throughout our history, as a power to pacify disagreements and an instance for the protection of fundamental rights.

To all who exercise the noble jurisdictional function in the country, we pay our respects at this time when destiny demands balance, tolerance, civility and vision of the future.

We want a prosperous, fair and solidary country, guided by the republican principles expressed in the Constitution, to which we all bow, confident in the superior will of democracy. It is strengthened by union, reforming what needs repair, not destroying; adding up hopes for a proud and peaceful Brazil, not subtracting them with slogans and divisions that threaten the desired peace and development.

All those who sign this act reiterate their unshakable commitment to the institutions and basic rules of the Democratic State of Law, constitutive of the sovereignty of the Brazilian people that, on the symbolic date of the foundation of legal courses in Brazil, we are celebrating.

Brazil, August 11, 2022