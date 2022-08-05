Auxílio Brasil: 2.2 million families are included to receive benefit in August | Economy

The Ministry of Citizenship announced the inclusion of more than 2.2 million new families to receive Auxílio Brasil in August. As a result, a total of 20.2 million socially vulnerable beneficiaries will receive a minimum of R$600 this month.

As the payment schedule has been brought forward, the release of funds for beneficiaries with the Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 1 will begin next Tuesday (9th). The other groups will receive payments until the 22nd. installments for the other remaining months of the year (September, October, November and December) were not affected.

The additional R$200 for Auxílio Brasil, which raises the minimum benefit amount from R$400 to R$600, will be valid between August and December of this year. This increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil is within the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) and provides for expenditures of R$ 41.2 billion in measures to help the poor population and some professional categories.

The state with the highest number of beneficiaries approved from July to August is Rio de Janeiro, with 336 thousand inclusions, reaching 1.66 million. Following are São Paulo (290 thousand inclusions and a total of 2.45 million beneficiaries), Bahia (235 thousand inclusions and a total of 2.48 million beneficiaries), Pernambuco (180 thousand inclusions and a total of 1.62 million beneficiaries ), Pará (141 thousand inclusions and a total of 1.28 million beneficiaries), Minas Gerais (138 thousand inclusions and a total of 1.56 million beneficiaries) and Ceará (122 thousand inclusions and a total of 1.44 million beneficiaries) .

The total investment for the payment of Auxílio Brasil in August 2022 is over R$ R$ 12.1 billion. The average value is R$ 607.88. In addition to the main benefit, there are complementary benefits paid according to the profiles of the families, such as the School Sports Aid, the Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship and the Rural Productive Inclusion Aid.

Aid Brazil is intended to families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105, and those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

There are three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must look for a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

Click here to see how to register for CadÚnico

The beneficiary can call the phone 121 from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid.

It is also possible to obtain information about the benefit at Caixa's Call Center, at phone 111 .

In the Auxílio Brasil app (available for free download for Android and iOS), it is possible to log in using the Caixa Tem password. If not, just register.

In the Caixa Tem application, information about the benefit, such as balance and payment of installments, can be consulted.