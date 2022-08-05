Auxílio Brasil consignee has been sanctioned and is in effect

President Bolsonaro sanctioned a law that makes it possible to contract a payroll loan by beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil and the BPC.

Last Wednesday (3), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned a law that makes it possible to contract a payroll loan by beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil and the Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC).

Thus, with the new law, developed from a provisional measure (MP), the beneficiaries of the programs will be able to authorize the Union to deduct from the monthly transfers the installments referring to the payment of the payroll.

The Consignment of Aid Brazil

The text was approved by deputies and senators and established a ceiling of 40% of the amount received in Auxílio Brasil and BPC to pay the payroll.

However, the initiative received criticism from experts, who claim that the release of payroll loans to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, for example, can generate even greater indebtedness to this more vulnerable population.

In summary, Auxílio Brasil replaced the extinct Bolsa Família and covers low-income families. With the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades, as of this month, the value of the benefit went from R$ 400.00 to R$ 600.00 per month.

Expanded credit margin

The payroll loan margin was also expanded with the new law. Therefore, the amount of income that can be committed to repay the loan has been increased.

According to the text, retirees and pensioners of the General Social Security System will not be able to commit more than 45% of the value of the benefits, and this total is distributed as follows:

35% for loans, lease financing;

5% for operations (withdrawals or expenses) on the payroll credit card;

5% for spending on the benefit card.

However, for workers hired through the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), the limit is 40%, as follows:

35% for loans, lease financing;

5% for expenses or withdrawal from the payroll credit card.

