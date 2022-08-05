Average rating of new Netflix series released on Rotten Tomatoes

The series starts with a high average and a lot of praise for the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic, although there is no consensus

After years of anticipation, the TV series of sandman finally debuted in Netflix and also in Rotten Tomatoeswhere it is garnering an impressive average of critical approval.

At first, the series debuted on the platform with a maximum average of 100%, but the number – as is common – dropped at the rate that more criticisms were recorded by the site, and it is currently in the house of 86%. The critical consensus seems to indicate a very faithful adaptation to the iconic comic of Neil Gaiman.

In the critique of legion of heroesthe editor Chris Rantin points out that there are questionable decisions, but that the result is still a strong start:

“With the support — and enthusiasm — of Neil Gaiman, who has closely followed every detail of this project, the series is an excellent start for new (and old) fans of dreaming. With occasional changes that simplify more complex arcs and, to the same extent, enrich the project we see in live-action, what we have is a simply wonderful adaptation.”

In the international press, Richard Newby gives empire praised the creation of this very promising universe:

“With attention to base material, an impressive cast, and the kind of expansive world-building that begs for more seasons, Sandman is a dream come true.”

Nick Hiltonof The Independentdid not die of love for the series like his colleagues:

“The result is quite average, neither a dream nor a nightmare, just that feeling of daydreaming when you are hungry but lunch will still take an hour to be ready.”

For Alan Sepinwallcritic of rolling stonethe universe of sandman is the highlight of a work weakened by the protagonist Sonho (Tom Sturridge):

“Parts of the series work very well, particularly the parts where the Dream is not a central figure.”

Sam Barsantiof AV Clubholds his hand in the praise, and says that the show’s great appeal is that it’s based on an excellent comic:

“The show follows the comics to the letter and gets everything great about the comics right, so at least it’s a good version of that story – because, again, the plot is good in its own right.”

At the polygon, Joshua Rivera praises the adaptation for getting the comic’s greatness right and making necessary changes:

“They took it literally. Netflix’s Sandman is the best imaginable version of this comic on television. The series is faithful to the base material in a Peter Jackson-esque feel, while making some necessary changes for a new medium.”

On the opposite way, Kelly Lawler destroyed the series in its review for the USA Today:

“Painfully slow and still, if not downright tedious, Sandman is a baffling failure.”

sandman is now available in the catalog Netflix. Have you started watching? Leave your impressions below!

