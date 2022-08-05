Banco Sofisa releases bonus of R$ 50 instantly; learn how to participate

O Sofisa Direct Bank is carrying out a promotional campaign in partnership with the portal Your Digital Credit. The institution offers a bonus of R$ 50 in CDB with daily liquidity for those who invest in its fixed income products and use a unique referral code.

To win, it is necessary to open a bank account and invest at least R$ 1 thousand in CDBs, LCIs or LCAs, with a minimum grace period of two months. These fixed income investment options are low risk and offer high returns.

After that, just enter the referral code SEUCREDIGITAL001 to receive the bonus. See the step by step:

Open an account on the website www.sofisadireto.com.br; Invest at least BRL 1,000 in CDB, LCI or LCA; Enter the indication code SEUCREDIGITAL001; The BRL 50 bonus will be credited instantly.

The maturity of the CDB where the amount will be allocated is one year, but the customer can redeem it in just one day after the credit. The withdrawal is available after the expiration of the chosen application, with a minimum grace period of two months.

One of the options available at Sofisa is the CDB MAX 60, which yields 110% of the CDI rate and matures in two months. Other products available in the digital bank guarantee a return of up to 14.60% per year, covered by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).