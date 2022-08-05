Banco Sofisa releases bonus of R$ 50 instantly; learn how to participate

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Banco Sofisa releases bonus of R$ 50 instantly; learn how to participate 2 Views

O Sofisa Direct Bank is carrying out a promotional campaign in partnership with the portal Your Digital Credit. The institution offers a bonus of R$ 50 in CDB with daily liquidity for those who invest in its fixed income products and use a unique referral code.

Read more: Social Tariff includes 75,000 NEW beneficiaries; see how to get up to 65% discount on electricity bill

To win, it is necessary to open a bank account and invest at least R$ 1 thousand in CDBs, LCIs or LCAs, with a minimum grace period of two months. These fixed income investment options are low risk and offer high returns.

After that, just enter the referral code SEUCREDIGITAL001 to receive the bonus. See the step by step:

  1. Open an account on the website www.sofisadireto.com.br;
  2. Invest at least BRL 1,000 in CDB, LCI or LCA;
  3. Enter the indication code SEUCREDIGITAL001;
  4. The BRL 50 bonus will be credited instantly.

The maturity of the CDB where the amount will be allocated is one year, but the customer can redeem it in just one day after the credit. The withdrawal is available after the expiration of the chosen application, with a minimum grace period of two months.

One of the options available at Sofisa is the CDB MAX 60, which yields 110% of the CDI rate and matures in two months. Other products available in the digital bank guarantee a return of up to 14.60% per year, covered by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

How much profit did you receive from the FGTS? See how to consult by cell phone

More than BRL 13 billion in FGTS profit (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved