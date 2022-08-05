Bárbara Borges recalls harassment after posing for Playboy | celebrities



Bárbara Borges – Video playback

Bárbara Borgesvideo playback

Published 08/04/2022 16:48 | Updated 08/04/2022 16:54

Rio – Bárbara Borges, 43, recalled the nude shoots she starred in for Playboy, in 2004 and 2009, in an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, presented by Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabello. The actress revealed that she posed nude because of the money and said she went through episodes of sexual harassment due to the backlash of the publications.

“Today I speak more calmly (about this subject), but for a while, I didn’t hold back the wave of the repercussion that it was. who posed for Playboy had a value (to have sex)”, lamented Bárbara.

“I’ve experienced situations where I panicked. Indecent proposals and attitudes. (There was an occasion) when I was hired for a job, as a poster girl for something, and the contractor wanted a night with me, thought he could have a night with me. Turn to me and say, ‘Give me a kiss now. Aren’t you an actress? Don’t you kiss everyone’s mouth?’ Inside his car!”, said the blonde.

“For a long time, I didn’t want to talk about Playboy. I took a path where I didn’t want to be seen through my body anymore. I panicked. added the actress.

In the interview, Barbara also made it clear that she posed nude because of the money. “I did it for financial reasons and I was very motivated by my mother, she has a very natural relationship with nudity. That’s why I went. But I experienced a breakup, it wasn’t just because of Playboy, but I heard she had been disappointed with my attitude, of not understanding”, she delivered, who stated that she did not regret having done the rehearsals. “I have absolutely no regrets about anything I’ve lived.”

See the video: