Bárbara Borges says she suffered sexual harassment after posing for Playboy

Actress Bárbara Borges, 43, recalled in an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante” the repercussion of the two nude essays she starred in for Playboy magazine, in 2004 and 2009.

Although she recognizes that the success of the publications opened doors for her and provided great opportunities, she confessed to having gone through unacceptable episodes of sexual harassment due to the repercussions of the rehearsals.

“Today I speak more calmly [sobre esse assunto], but, for a while, I didn’t hold back the wave of the repercussion it was. It messed with my emotions a lot. [Sofri] male harassment, some embarrassing situations that I experienced because they thought that a woman who posed for Playboy had a value [para fazer sexo]”, lamented Barbara.

“I’ve lived in situations where I was panicked. [Houve ocasião] of me being hired for a job, as a poster girl for something, and the contractor wanting a night with me, thinking he could have a night with me. Turn to me and say, ‘Give me a kiss now. Are you not an actress? Don’t you kiss everyone’s mouth?’ Inside his car!”, detailed the actress.

“For a long time, I didn’t want to talk about Playboy. I took a path where I didn’t want to be seen through my body anymore. I panicked. added.