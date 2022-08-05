BB Investimentos renews small cap portfolio; see stocks to take in august

In update of Wallet in small caps for august, the BB Investimentos exchanged six of its recommendations. The only action that remained in the portfolio was Blau Pharmaceuticals (BLAU3).

The shares of the Auren (AURE3), BR Properties (BRPR3), camil (CAML3), hapvida (HAPV3), M. Dias Branco (MDI3) and MRV (MRVE3).

The actions of the ally (AALR3), Directional (DIRR3), enauta (ENAT3), ferbasa (FESA4), SBF Group (SBFG3) and We will (VAMO3).

In July, the highlight of the portfolio was for M. Dias, which increased by 19.35%. At the negative end was camilfalling 7.01%.

In the new portfolio formation, all companies have 12.5% ​​of distribution among the Transport and Logistics, Health, Pharmaceutical Industry, Civil Construction, Real Estate, Oil and Gas, Steel and

Mining, Capital Goods and Cyclic Retail.

In the last month, the portfolio had a positive performance of 7.75%, 2.59 percentage points above its benchmark SMLLwhich rose 5.16%.

