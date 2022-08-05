Beer bars in SP: 20 addresses that have the drink as a star – Paladar

Recently opened in a large house in Pinheiros, Motique mixes Belgian and Brazilian cultures in its draft beer and menu. Photo: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

Is there anything better than that Draft beer iced in the right measure, well taken, high collar? And when the draft beer is artisanal, the request is to enjoy every sip, feeling the different nuances of flavors and aromas.

to celebrate the International Beer Daycelebrated every first Friday of August, the taste made a selection of places in São Paulo that offer a good variety of craft beersthe unpasteurized version of the drink.

The date was created in the city of Santa Cruz, California, as a party for local bars, to celebrate those who brew and serve beer. In the following years, the tradition began to spread across the United States – and the world. Next, see where to celebrate here.

old dog

The house, which left Pinheiros and went to Vila Madalena, has four variations of craft beers: Pilsen, Altbier, Session IPA and Weiss, plus a seasonal tap – this month Lagunitas IPA and Blue Moon. One of the requests is the CPM22 Pilsen (R$ 18, 330 ml and R$ 25, 500 ml), with persistent and crystalline foam, light presence of malt, a subtle floral hop and good carbonation. Cão Veio Session Ipa is a beer with an alcohol content of 4.6%, with citrus aromas (R$ 19 for 330 ml and R$ 28 for 500 ml).

R. Girassol, 296, V. Madalena. 4371-7433. Monday to Saturday, 18:00/0h. Delivery iFood.

Quinkas

With a wide environment and live music, the highlights of its draft beer menu are the light and refreshing Fruit Beer (R$ 18, 473ml), with the passion fruit with a prominent flavor; the New England Ipa, also in a 473ml glass (R$ 16), silky and with an aroma reminiscent of mango, cherry and orchard; and the darling Laura, a 473ml pilsen (R$ 16). The house also offers a beer bar, for tasting of five varieties, at R$ 49.

R. Lord Crockane, 625, Ipiranga. 2924-2314. 3rd and 4th, 16h/00h; 5th and 6th, 16h/1h; Sat., 11h/1h; Sun., 11am/10pm. Delivery iFood.

motive

Conceived by the couple Charlotte De Cort and Victor Magri, she is Belgian, he is Brazilian, the house recently opened in Pinheiros, in a large house with a large balcony. With multiculturalism as a principle and a contemporary approach to cuisine, the restaurant is inspired by global diversity, yet connected to the local, which explains the priority for ingredients from nearby suppliers. This philosophy also applies to craft beers – they come from Langerwisch Bier, a brewery in Serra da Cantareira that uses mineral water from the region in its products. At the moment, Motique serves Tucano Witbier (R$13), with a strong bitterness, and Cantareira Pilsner (R$12), lighter and refreshing.

R. Simão Álvares, 985, Pinheiros. 3814-9444. Tuesday to Friday, 12pm/3pm and 7pm/11pm; Sat., 12pm/5pm and 7pm/11pm and Sun, 12pm/4pm.

Soul Botequim

The house has twelve beer taps, supplied weekly with artisanal labels. Soul also has sporadic events with food trucks, special draft beer selections and, on weekends, live music. There are options like Fun Weiss (R$44.50 a growler), with natural acidity and aroma of banana and cloves; India Pale Ale, with an intense bitterness and refreshing aroma (R$ 47.90 a growler); and the burgman red ale, with a mild bitterness (R$42.90 a growler). The 375 ml glass costs from R$14 to R$26.

Av. Father Antônio José dos Santos, 812, Brooklyn. 3297-0006. 3rd to 5th, 16h/0h; Friday and Saturday, 12pm/0am; Sun., 12h/22h. Delivery via iFood and Rappi.

Grandparents House

Created by Junior Bottura in 2016, it offers seven taps, which change every week, according to what is produced by the Avós brewery itself. The highlights are Pink Small (R$ 20), small lager with the addition of red pitaya and blackberry, light, fruity, refreshing and low in alcohol (2.9% abv); Vó Maria Zen (R$22), a citrusy and fruity hoppy lager that pleases beginners; and A Véia Viaja 2 (R$ 32), India Pale Lager with a hint of juicy, a mixture of fruity, citrus with notes of yellow fruits and the refreshing touch of passion fruit and peach. All with growler option.

Croatian Street, 703, Lapa. 3672-4282. 5th and 6th, 6pm/11pm; Sat., 12 noon/midnight; Sun., 12pm/6pm. Own delivery: avosemcasa.com.br.

It is possible to find artisanal draft beer in the four corners of São Paulo Photo: Helcio Nagamine

Amber

The bar always has 15 beer options, which change every week, focusing on small producers from cities close to the capital. Options include Yurito, El Terrible, Russian imperial stout infused with aged coffee; Evertreze, light, refreshing and low-bitter pilsen; and Crispy Flow, a high-hop alt bier. The 190ml cups cost from R$10 to R$22 and the 350ml cups from R$16 to R$35

R. Cunha Gago, 129, Pinheiros. 3031-1274. 3rd and 4th, 12h/23h45; Thursday to Saturday, 12pm/0:45am; Sun., 12pm/7pm. iFood delivery.

Let’s Beer

In all, there are 200 beer labels and 12 beer taps in three size options: 250ml, 500ml and the 1 liter growler. Among the highlights is the Dádiva Premium Lager draft beer, an American lager made in Várzea Paulista (R$15/R$21/R$39); the Octopus Mendocino Forest, a dank double ipa from Rio (R$26/R$39/R$72); Zalak Bruma, from Minas Gerais, which has all the flavor of an imperial porter (R$26/R$39/R$75); and Dogma Experiência dos Sentidos, a dry stout with coffee, cocoa and cumaru from São Paulo (R$19/R$29/R$57).

R. Joaquim Távora, 961, V. Mariana. 93072-6192. 3rd and 5th, 17h/23h; Friday, 15:00/00:00; Sat. and Sun., 1pm/11pm. Own delivery: deliverydireto.com.br/letsbeer/sp.

Warehouse 77

The house focuses on draft beers and national beers. In the case of draft beer, the highlight is the Brownie, a potent RIS with cocoa, vanilla and lactose (R$ 14, 150 ml; R$ 24, 300 ml; R$ 70, 1 liter). Other good options are Mandarina Sour (R$ 17 for 300 ml or R$ 40 for a liter growler), with the addition of fresh tangerine, and Penha Lager, a refreshing German pils (300 ml 14; R$ 28 for a growler ). l

R. Betari, 525, Penha. 99620-1767. 5th and 6th, 17h/23h; Sat., 3pm/11.30pm and Sun., 4pm/9pm. Delivery via iFood and Goomer.

blues beer

It offers 15 taps of artisanal draft beers of the most varied labels with live music and pub food. Among the options are the Golden Hash (R$ 22, 300 ml; R$ 54 for a 1 liter growler), an American IPA with a present and lasting bitterness; Overdrive, NE Double IPA, with single hop Citra (R$ 30, 300 ml; R$ 70 for a 1 liter growler); and Hell de Janeiro, India pale lager with citrus aroma (R$ 15, 300 ml; R$ 38 a growler).

R. Zacarias de Gois, 1094. 4301-3562. 3rd to 6th, 16h/0h; Sat., 2pm/midnight; Sun., 2pm/9pm. Delivery by iFood.

Cold chamber

Upstairs at the Original bar, in Moema, the speakeasy has 10 artisanal draft beer taps, in addition to pizza options with brazil-sized pasta from Bráz, portions of drumsticks, cold cuts and warm breads from the bar downstairs. Among the highlights are the Session IPA with coffee (R$25 in the glass, R$150 in the growler) and the curious Pink Lemonade (R$25 in the glass, R$150 in the growler). The creations are from the Dádiva brewery.

R. Graúna, 137, Moema. 2299-5336. 3rd and 4th, 18h/00h; Thursday 18:00/01:00; Friday and Saturday, 6pm/2pm.

In addition to the glass in the bars, growler is an option for those who want to take the drink home Photo: Hélcio Nagamine/Estadão

counter 304

It mixes the atmosphere (and the proposals) of bar and bistro. In addition to having good food options, such as buffalo burrata with zaatar, mint pesto, tangerine jam accompanied by toast (R$55) and gizzards with pomodori sauce (R$50), it offers a wide selection of draft beers. Among the options, Augustinus Coffee Monster, a Russian imperial stout (R$36, 350 ml) and Doktor Brau Low Carb, a low-calorie IPA (R$23).

R. Pitangueiras, 304, Health. 4327-0017. 2nd and 3rd, 12h/16h30; Wednesday to Saturday, 12pm/11pm; Sun., 12pm/6pm. Delivery iFood.

Beer Rock Club

There are 12 draft beers, 70 labels, drinks and a kitchen with hamburgers and snacks. Among the available labels are Punk Rock Pilsen (R$ 26), a German pilsner with a mild malt aroma and a balanced bitterness; Don’t Believe the Hype (R$24), a full-bodied American IPA; and the Vai que Weiss wheat beer (R$24).

R. Bom Pastor, 1675, Ipiranga. 3467-2006. 3rd to 6th, 14h/22h; Sat., 12pm/11pm; Sun., 12pm/6pm. Delivery by iFood.

Central Brewery

Founded in 2017, the house is a brewpub designed to combine dishes with roots in Brazilian culture and affordable craft beer, produced in a factory at the back of the bar. The options are 330 or 473 ml and, despite the rotation of the labels, there is always Pilsen Even (R$ 9 and R$ 13), as well as Capybara (R$ 12 and R$ 16), American pale ale bitter and intense flavor.

R. Jesuíno Pascoal, 101, V. Buarque. 96854-2053. 3rd to 6th, 17h/00h; Sat., 15:00/00:00; Sun., 3pm/9pm. Delivery: brewerycentral.com.

asterix

In 300 and 450 ml glasses, there are options for What a Grocery 2, Imperial Sour loaded with pitaya and strawberry, with a touch of cumaru (R$ 21/R$ 29). A Evertreze Sour brings a refreshing combination of acidity and red fruit flavor (R$20/R$26).

Al. Joaquim Eugênio de Lima, 573, Jd. Paulista. 98959-3698. Monday to Thursday, 11:30 am/1 am; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 am/2 am; Sun., 11:30am/11pm. Delivery via Rappi and iFood.

bottled dog

It has 300 beer labels and 12 beer taps. Among the options are Backbone (R$ 24), a west coast IPA with a refreshing flavor and moderate bitterness; the Melonrise Trail (R$25), juicy IPA, refreshing with citra hops and hüll melon; and Blue moon (R$25), a simple witbier.

R. Iguatemi, 255, Itaim Bibi. 3571-5808. Tuesday and Saturday, 11:30 am/1 am.

Choperias usually have rotating labels, which are changed according to availability. Photo: Hélcio Nagamine/Estadão

National Brewery

A mixture of factory and bar, it produces more than 10 thousand liters of draft beer per month. Among the most celebrated of the house are Y-iara, golden and translucent pilsen with a delicate and subtle bitterness (R$ 21, 570 ml) and Mula, a full-bodied IPA with high bitterness, generous amount of American hops and citrus notes (R$ 26.50).

Av. Pedroso de Morais, 604, Pinheiros. 99712-5576. Monday to Thursday, 17:00/00:00; Friday, 5pm/1am; Sat., 1pm/1am. Delivery iFood, Rappi and delivery.cervejarianacional.com.br.

Emporium Alto de Pinheiros

There are 43 taps there, with options such as the Coconut & Pancake Brunch Stout, an imperial stout added with lactose and maple syrup (R$32, 200 ml); Yellow Bliss, a fruity sour with the addition of mango and passion fruit (R$ 27, 470 ml, R$ 23 for the half-liter growler); and Classic Styles Bohemian Pils, with Czech hops and malt aroma (R$25, in the growler or in the glass).

R. Vupabussu, 305, Pinheiros. 3031-4328. Sun. the 4th, 11h/00h; Thursday to Saturday, 11 am/1 am. Own delivery.

Trail

It produces small batches of its draft beer, served a few steps from the tank. The beer taps have rotating labels and change every week. There are options like Gorilla Laranja & Canela, a Russian Imperial Stout with orange and cinnamon (R$46, 500 ml); and Pils!, a modern version of a fresh, unpasteurized Pilsen (R$ 18 for 350 ml).

R. Apinajés, 137, Perdizes. 4329-0193. 2nd and 3rd, 11h/22h; Wednesday to Sunday, 10am/11pm. Own delivery.

Tap Tap

The draft beer is served in 190 ml, 300 ml and 450 m glasses, and varies according to availability. Among the options are Bodebrown Wee Heavy (R$ 15, 190 ml) and Madalena IPA (R$ 10, 190 ml).

R. da Consolação, 455, Consolação. 98401-8206. 2nd to 5th, 15h/1h; Friday and Sat., 12h/2h; Sun., 12h/22h. Delivery iFood and Rappi.

Dogma

Mixed bar and factory, it produces more than 3 thousand liters of draft beer and beer per month. It is possible to try 20 different labels on the taps. Highlight for Sourmind, with mango and passion fruit (R$ 32, 473 ml); and No Mercy (R$ 41, 473 ml), a double IPA with resinous aromas.

R. Fortunato, 236, V. Buarque. 99249-9887. Tuesday to Saturday, 4pm/11pm; Sun., 14h/20h.